Tears Over Heartbreaking Note Found Next to Cat in Shelter: 'Help Me'

The plight of a cat surrendered to an animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale was put into stark focus by a heartbreaking note put by his bed.

An estimated 3.2 million cats enter animal shelters in the U.S. every year, according to the ASPCA. Romeo is one of those felines.

While it's not uncommon for stray cats or unwanted pets to find their way into the system, Romeo arrived at the Humane Society of Broward County shelter in slightly different circumstances.

For years, Romeo had the kind of forever home that most cats dream of. Then, tragedy struck. "Sadly, Romeo's original owner died, and a neighbor kindly took him in," Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County told Newsweek. "Unfortunately, the neighbor was horribly allergic to Romeo and had to give him up for adoption."

Romeo the rescue cat. His owner died and he eventually wound up in an animal shelter. Humane Society of Broward County

Romeo struggled with the adjustment to life in the shelter. "He was painfully shy and would sleep in his bed," Wachter said. Eager to get the word out and explain a little more about Romeo's story to anyone considering taking in a cat, staff created a special sign explaining the devastating circumstances that led him to be there.

"I'm so scared," it read. "Where did my best friend go? My life was so wonderful and I was so loved but that all disappeared. My owner got sick and I never saw them again."

The note continued: "Now I'm at the shelter and it's so hard. I'm painfully shy here and so scared. I just need a new best friend. Can you please help me?"

Posted by Romeo's bed in the shelter, a video showcasing the sign was also posted to the humane society's social media channels. That was when it really started to gain traction.

The video showcasing Romeo's story went viral, racking up 3.8 million views and counting. It left many viewers feeling very emotional. "I'm crying literally," one viewer wrote, with another admitting the clip "got me crying in the grocery store."

A third was devastated "he didn't get to say goodbye," while a fourth said: "Someone please give Romeo the loving home he deserves!"

Fortunately, those pleas were soon answered. "Romeo found his new home," Wachter said. "He was adopted by a woman who has no other pets, that way she can spoil him."

It's hoped that Romeo's story sends a clear message to any prospective pet owners. "Hopefully it will encourage others to adopt from our shelter," Wachter said.

