Ted Cruz Trusts Hunter Biden Whistleblower Because He's a 'Gay Democrat'

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said he has no reason not to believe Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers regarding their testimony about the Biden family, including one career government employee who is a "gay Democrat married to a man."

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, have been investigated by GOP-led House committees since Republicans took over the House majority based on alleged criminalities associated with Hunter Biden's former position on the board of Ukraine gas company Burisma, as well as purported contact with foreign entities regarding financial dealings.

Newsweek reached out via email to Cruz for further comment. His entire Monday episode was about the IRS employees' testimony and how U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland could be impeached "if what they're saying is true."

Gary Shapley, one of the whistleblowers who Cruz is not referencing, told the House Ways & Means Committee in a May 26 deposition that he had evidence that the Department of Justice (DOJ) "provided preferential treatment, slow-walked the investigation, did nothing to avoid obvious conflicts of interest in this investigation," according to transcripts.

"The whistleblowers, as I've noted, we have no reason to believe they're lying," Cruz said Monday during an episode of his Verdict podcast. "One of them is a gay Democrat who's married to a man. Both of them are career IRS employees; neither of them have any indication that they're in any way, shape or form Republican.

"And they've come over and risked their entire careers by coming over and calling out what appears to be a pattern of felonies."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks with reporters during a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Cruz said July 3 on his "Verdict" podcast that one of the IRS whistleblowers against Hunter Biden should be trusted because he's a "gay Democrat married to a man." Anna Moneymaker/Getty

That whistleblower in question, whose name was redacted in the House documents made public, said in his testimony that he is a "middle-of-the-road Democrat" with a husband.

He said he grew up in a conservative household and was taught such beliefs, which ultimately changed over time.

"My sexuality doesn't define me as a person," said the individual. "It's just who I love. I'd like to say one more thing regarding this topic of sexuality, especially since it's the start of Pride Month: People have said that I'm gay and people have said because I'm gay and that I am working as the case agent on this investigation, that I must be a far-left liberal, perfectly placed to fit some agenda.

"I can tell you that I am none of those things. I'm a career government employee, and I have always strived to not let politics enter my frame of mind when working cases."

He also said that he did not vote for the presidential candidate in the last election, seeming to imply that he did not vote for Joe Biden as to remain "nonpolitical."

"I didn't want to be asked that question in a court proceeding in the future and I didn't want to show any potential bias," he added.

The unidentified whistleblower and current IRS employee since 2010 alluded to Shapley as his supervisor, who later told CBS News that his team was not allowed to take "certain investigative steps" and that Hunter Biden was provided preferential treatment due to being the president's son.

This unknown employee also testified that he wasn't present at a meeting on October 7, 2022, in which Shapley and other IRS officials met with Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss—who led an investigation into Hunter Biden on tax and weapons charges.

While Shapley said Weiss relayed a message that he was not actually in charge, Weiss recently disputed those claims—saying not only that the Department of Justice (DOJ) did not retaliate against the IRS, but that he was overseeing the proceedings.

Weiss referred to a June 7 letter in which he wrote that he has "ultimate authority over this matter," which extended to decisions as to "where, when and whether to file charges and for making decisions necessary to preserve the integrity of the prosecution."

Hunter Biden recently pleaded guilty to those misdemeanor tax offenses and reportedly will avoid prosecution on illegal gun charges due to his history of addiction and substance abuse. The plea caused Republicans like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to cite the "sweetheart deal" as a double standard that will lead to more ardent investigations.

Garland also disputed Shapley's claims, saying last month that Weiss never made a request to have a special counsel appointed.

"I don't know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution given that he has this authority," Garland said. "I'm saying he was given complete authority to make all decisions on his own."