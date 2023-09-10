Politics

Ted Lieu Accuses Democrat Governor of Violating Constitution With Gun Order

Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, called a recent gun safety order from his fellow Democrat, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, unconstitutional on Saturday.

In the wake of a series of deadly shootings, Lujan Grisham, who has served as New Mexico's governor since 2019, issued a declaration on Friday classifying gun violence and drug abuse as public health emergencies, according to CNN. As part of the declaration, New Mexico's open and concealed carry gun laws were suspended in Bernalillo County, home to the state's largest city, Albuquerque, barring the possession of firearms on public property, with a few exceptions.

"The time for standard measures has passed," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "And when New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game – when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn – something is very wrong."

Taking to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, on Saturday afternoon, Lieu, who represents California's 36th Congressional District, called Lujan Grisham's decision into question on constitutional grounds, while also affirming his support for gun safety laws.

Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, is seen. The congressman on Saturday called into question New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent gun safety declaration on constitutional grounds. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

"I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution," he wrote in a post. "No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution."

The order was made after the governor consulted with several officials: Bernalillo District Attorney Sam Bregman, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, and former State Police Chief Pete Kassetas. In a statement after it was announced, however, Allen, a Democrat as well, also called into question the declaration's constitutionality.

"While I understand and appreciate the urgency, the temporary ban challenges the foundation of our Constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold," Allen said.

Medina expressed reservations as well, noting that state authorities, as opposed to the Albuquerque Police, would be responsible for enforcing the order.

Newsweek reached out to Lujan Grisham's office via email for comment.

While the move has drawn criticism from some Democrats, it has also drawn derision from Republicans, who have long opposed most forms of gun control laws. GOP state Representatives Stefani Lord and John Block have each called for Lujan Grisham to be impeached, with Lord saying in a statement, "Rather than address crime at its core, Grisham is restricting the rights of law-abiding gun owners."

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
