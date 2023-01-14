Ted Lieu Mocks GOP's 'Self-Own' by Bringing Back Smoke-Filled Rooms

A prominent House Democrat mocked some of his GOP colleagues over a "self-own" as they increasingly took to smoking in their U.S. Capitol offices.

Troy Nehls, a Republican Representative for Texas' 22nd Congressional District, appeared on Fox News on Friday to discuss the smoking trend with host Tucker Carlson, following some comments from journalists that indoor smoking inside the Capitol was becoming more common under GOP leadership.

In response to some of Nehls' comments and the graphics employed by the network, Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, took to Twitter to mock the House GOP for its priorities. Lieu also claimed that the recent moves made by Republicans would help Democrats retake the House of Representatives in 2024.

"Democrats put #PeopleOverPolitics and are focused on lower costs, better-paying jobs, and safer communities for the American people," Lieu wrote Friday. "What are House Republicans focused on? Making sure they can smoke cigars on Capitol Hill. Democrats will take back the House. Guaranteed."

On Saturday, Lieu commented on the segment again, calling attention to Fox News' lower-third graphic proclamation that Republicans had brought "back smoke-filled rooms on Capitol Hill," accusing conservatives of a "self-own."

"Check out this chyron from Fox News at the bottom of the screenshot," the Democratic lawmaker wrote. "Sort of hilarious that House Republicans and conservative entertainment outlets like Fox News don't know what a self-own this is."

During his Friday interview with Nehls, Carlson referred to smoking tobacco as "the most American of all pleasures," adding that it "founded the country." When the GOP lawmaker was pressed about it, he claimed it was "all about freedom," and highlighted other politicians throughout the decades who have also smoked cigars in their offices.

"People have been enjoying cigars—nations, leaders, world's leaders—from Winston Churchill to United States presidents, from Andrew Jackson to Theodore Roosevelt, Nixon, JFK—they liked smoking their cigars," Nehls said. "We even know that Bill Clinton, he enjoyed a good cigar every once in a while. So I don't know what all the hoopla is about."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the initiative to ban smoking in most parts of the Capitol building in 2007, which Nehls said meant that members cannot "smoke cigars on the House floor or in committee hearings." However, it has always been allowed in member's offices.

"There are many of us in the cigar caucus—about 30 of us—that enjoy a good cigar in our office and we do so," Nehls said, adding that he has not received any complaints about it.

