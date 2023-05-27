U.S.

Texas AG Ken Paxton Splits GOP Ahead of Impeachment Vote

Republicans are bitterly divided ahead of Saturday afternoon's impeachment proceedings against Ken Paxton, Texas's scandal-hit GOP attorney general.

Paxton, who has been accused of a range of offenses including abusing his office to help an Austin real estate investor who donated $25,000 to his campaign, has urged his supporters to protest outside the state capitol building.

The attorney general, who supported efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, remains popular among Trump-supporting Republicans, with the ex-president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., claiming he is being targeted by a "RINO/Dem led witch hunt." It comes amidst a wave of Republican infighting triggered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's announcement that he will challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The Republican-controlled Texas House General Investigating Committee adopted 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, focusing on allegations of bribery, abuse of public trust, and unfitness for office.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Stock photo showing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaking outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. Impeachment proceedings against Paxton will begin on Saturday afternoon. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GETTY

Paxton has denied any wrongdoing and on Friday told reporters the impeachment vote will be "illegal."

He added: "Every politician who supports this deceitful impeachment attempt will inflict lasting damage on the credibility of the Texas House."

Paxton is accused of issuing legal opinions and intervening in foreclosure lawsuits in a bid to help Nate Paul, a real estate developer and donor to his campaign.

The FBI raided Paxton's home in 2019 and the following year, eight of his former aides raised concerns with the federal agency over the attorney general's relationship with Paul, but he hasn't faced any criminal charges.

Only a simple majority is needed to impeach Paxton in the House, after which Governor Greg Abbott would appoint a temporary replacement ahead of a Senate trial. The House currently has 85 Republicans and 64 Democrats, meaning support from a minority of the GOP caucus will be enough to impeach.

However prominent figures in the American conservative movement, particularly those close to Trump, have come to Paxton's defence.

On Friday Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: "What the RINOs in the Texas State House are trying to do to America First patriot Ken Paxton is a disgrace.

"MAGA stands with @KenPaxtonTX against this RINO/Dem led witch hunt!!!"

RINO, or Republican in name only, is a term used by Trump supporters to describe what they perceive to be less conservative rivals within the GOP.

Jack Poso, editor of the conservative website Human Events, spoke out in Paxton's defense in a message to his more than two million Twitter followers.

Referencing Dade Phelan, the Republican House speaker, he said: "We are now seeing @DadePhelan and fake Republicans in TX sell out conservatives and attempt to overturn the will of the voters by removing duly-elected Ken Paxton from office. Vote the RINOs all out in March!"

In a statement, Matt Rinaldi, chair of the Texas Republicans, also spoke out against Phelan and argued against impeachment. He commented: "The impeachment proceedings against the Attorney General are but the latest in the Texas House's war against Republicans to stop the conservative direction of our state."

Newsweek has contacted Attorney General Paxton's office for comment by telephone.

Authorities are investigating a possible case of arson after a dumpster fire broke out outside Paxton's Austin office on Wednesday.

