Texas Bill Would Train Third Graders to Use 'Battlefield' Tourniquets

Two Democrats in the Texas House have co-sponsored legislation that would require third graders in public schools to have access to bleeding control stations and tourniquets "approved for use in battlefield trauma care by the Armed Forces of the United States."

Representatives Barbara Gervin-Hawkins and Ryan Guillen introduced House Bill 1147 in December, which would amend Gervin-Hawkin's authored "Stop the Bleed" legislation signed into law in 2019 to require all Texas school districts to have stations on hand—including annual training for all students in grades seven and higher.

The bleeding stations would also include chest seals, compression bandages, bleeding control bandages, space emergency blankets, latex-free gloves, markers, scissors, and instructional documents developed by the American College of Surgeons or the U.S. Department of Homeland Security "detailing methods to prevent blood loss following a traumatic event."

In an email communication with Newsweek, Gervin-Hawkins said she hopes to amend her previous legislation to include third graders following the Uvalde school shooting massacre that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

While the bill has experienced inaction since its introduction, she maintains that it remains one of her priorities during this current legislative session and is "continuing to work to get it passed out of committee and put before the whole House."

Asked about the language within the bill, notably the reference to tourniquets and the comparison to "battlefield trauma care" normally experienced by members of the military, Gervin-Hawkins said it simply ensures that the materials schools will have access to are of the highest quality.

"When I was working on the original bleeding control station bill during the 86th session, experts reached out to me with concerns that if the materials provided are low quality, they may be less effective," she said. "The bill requires that the training and training materials provided to students be non-graphic and age appropriate, and we need to make sure that the materials the schools are working with are actually capable of saving lives."

Multiple bills, related to school security, panic buttons, and incentives for armed guards who carry firearms, have been recently proposed and passed by the GOP-led Texas House.

Some of these bills include:

Texas House Bill 3 passed 119-25 on Tuesday. If successful in the Senate, it would require routine safety inspections and provide $15,000 in security upgrades annually that would raise the bill's cost from $300 million to about $1.6 billion, according to The Texas Tribune.

House Bill 13, approved by a 125-21 margin and awaiting vote in the Senate, would provide school district employees a $25,000 "stipend" for each year they're certified as "guardians" who are permitted to carry a gun in school.

Governor Greg Abbott can sign into law Senate Bill 838, requiring districts to use safety budget dollars to install silent panic alert button in each school classroom that would immediately alert law enforcement authorities. It passed the House in a clean 145-0 vote.

Gervin-Hawkins remains confident that House Bill 1147 will receive Republican support based on the "bipartisan appetite" related to her previously authored legislation—which was signed into law by Abbott.

"If the House isn't open to passing meaningful gun reform, we need to enact legislation like this that will give life-saving knowledge and resources to our children," she said. "In a perfect world, this legislation wouldn't be needed. Unfortunately, with mass shootings becoming more and more common, it is necessary to give students tools that could help them save a life if they are confronted with this terrible situation.

"While I understand that some members are concerned about young kids being taught these skills, I am hopeful that a majority will understand that this training is necessary to save lives in our schools."

Newsweek reached out via phone and email to Guillen's office for comment.