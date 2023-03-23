Texas Republican Refusing To Celebrate Ramadan Sparks Backlash

A Texas Republican has sparked controversy by voting against a resolution celebrating Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, in the state legislature.

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt released a statement saying his "faith as a Christian" meant he could not support the motion.

In November 2022 Dr. Suleman Lalani and Salman Bhojani became the first Muslims to be elected to the Texas Legislature. Both men serve as Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives.

Tinderholt, who describes himself as a conservative Republican, cast his vote against celebrating Ramadan on Wednesday, from the statehouse floor.

He explained his decision with a statement posted online, saying: "Today I voted against a resolution made in celebration of Ramadan on the House Floor.

"As a combat veteran, I served beside many local translators who were Muslims and good people. I can also attest that Ramadan was routinely the most violent period during every deployment.

"Texas and America were founded on Christian principles and my faith as a Christian prevents me from celebrating Ramadan. I want to commend [Lieutenant Governor] Dan Patrick for choosing not to join the House in this celebration."

The comments sparked an angry backlash on social media, with critics challenging Tinderholt's claim that the U.S. was founded around Christian principles.

Fred Wellman, a combat veteran and podcast host with nearly 300,000 Twitter followers, replied: "Absolutely disgusting. You are the worst representative of the veteran community. We honor those we serve. You're just a Christian Nationalist."

Chris Pando, a Twitter user based in Houston, wrote: "Neither Texas nor the United States were founded on Christian principles. Can't find Jesus' name anywhere."

Another commenter, whose Twitter bio says he lives in Rockwall, Texas, posted: "I'm a veteran too, and I think you kinda suck for this. Do you speak out against St. Patrick's Day if you aren't Irish? Your actions stand in stark contrast to the melting pot that we are. Nobody said you had to grab a Quran and pray. Drama queen."

Tinderholt's position did find some support on social media, with one Twitter user describing it as "epic."

Newsweek has contacted State Rep. Tinderholt by email, to ask if he was surprised by the reaction to his vote.

Muslims believe it was during Ramadan that Allah revealed the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

During the holy month many Muslims choose not to eat or drink between dawn and dusk, breaking their fast after sunset with a meal known as iftar. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the exact day it begins depends on sightings on the Moon.