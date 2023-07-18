News

Texas Teen Escapes Kidnappers After One Month Chained to Bed: Police

A Texas couple allegedly kidnapped an 18-year-old woman and chained her to a bed before sexually assaulting her for one month.

Harris County officers, who operate in and around Houston, Texas, were alerted to reports of a woman in distress running from a house on the night of Sunday, July 16. Harris County Constable Mark Herman said the teenager accused a couple of having kidnapped her. When they left the home where she was being held captive, it gave her a chance to escape.

Herman told CBS affiliate KWTX: "She knew both had left and knew that was her time. Responding deputies did observe marks on her hands and legs, which would indicate restraints."

Stock image of a police car
The flashing lights of a police car at night. The teenager managed to escape after her alleged kidnappers briefly left the home where they are said to have sexually assaulted her over a month-long period. Getty

The latest Texas Department of Public Safety crime statistics said there were 14,671 reported rapes committed in the Lone Star State in 2021. This represented a 10.1 percent increase on the reported 13,327 rapes in 2020. The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network states that eight of 10 rapes in the U.S. are committed by someone who is known by the victim.

The teenage was later taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and medical testing, Herman added. "At some point, after they basically started holding her against her will, they began sexually assaulting her and other things, just a very, very evil thing."

The following day, officers arrested Jose Reyes, 31, and Jacqueline Macias, 29, at a home in the 6900 block of Foxmont Lane, Humble, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

Both were charged with one count each of aggravated kidnapping. Newsweek has seen from Harris County inmate information that both Reyes and Macias will appear in court later today (Tuesday, July 18).

Officers are awaiting the results of the medical tests to determine whether any other charges should be brought against Reyes and Macias.

The teenager was allegedly lured to move into the home by Reyes, who gained her trust, but she soon realized he was in a relationship with another woman. When the teenager tried to leave, Reyes and Macias allegedly held her captive and sexually abused her over a month-long period.

Court documents obtained by KPRC-TV say that the teenager was allegedly chained to a bed and raped. However, she was able to leave the property through a bedroom window when the couple briefly left on Sunday night. She then knocked on houses in the neighborhood until she got the attention of a person who called 911.

Herman told the network: "She did everything she could, all fibers she could bring to her strength to get out of her restraints."

Newsweek has contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office for comment via email.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC