Texas Train Derailment Occurs Just Days After Ohio Disaster

A train has derailed in Splendora, to the north-east of Houston in Texas just days after a cargo train went off the tracks in Ohio. According to a statement by the Splendora Police Department released late last night, officers were alerted to a crash between the train and an 18-wheel truck at 7:24 a.m. local time (8:24 a.m. ET). Police attended and found the driver of the truck deceased.

"Union Pacific is currently on scene, along with multiple state and federal agencies," it added.

Police told local media that a hazardous materials team from Union Pacific, which operates the railway, were on site as a precaution. A company spokesperson told Houston Public Media that around 100 gallons of diesel fuel had been released by the truck.

Lieutenant Troy Teller, Splendora Police's spokesperson, said that there were "no major chemicals to be concerned about," adding that the chemicals on board were household chemicals for retail. He noted that 21 cars had been derailed.

In a further update on Monday evening, the Splendora Police Department said access to the nearby town of Midline remained cut off because of the crash. It added that Union Pacific staff were working "diligently" to restore access.

Teller told HPM that several feet of track had been damaged and would need replacing, and the rail line would likely be unusable until Tuesday.

The exact circumstances of the crash have yet to be determined. The crossing at which the crash occurred had no crossing arms, just a yield sign, Teller said.

A further train derailment occurred in Enoree, South Carolina on Monday, according to local news station WHSV3. It reported officials and staff from CSX Transportation were on-scene.

Images from the site of the derailment suggest a cargo train had come off the tracks. Newsweek has contacted the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and CSX Transportation for further details.

The accidents occurred just days after a cargo train went off the tracks in Ohio causing toxic chemicals to be released.

At around 8:55 p.m. ET on February 3, a Norfolk Southern train of around 150 cars derailed near the town of East Palestine; 20 cars carried hazardous materials. The derailment caused a huge fire.

After seeing a sudden spike in the internal temperature of some of the cars, emergency responders bled vinyl chloride from five cars and burnt it off to avert an explosion of shrapnel and toxic gases.

They warned, however, that it would send toxic gases phosgene—used during World War I—and hydrogen chloride into the atmosphere. Environmental Protection Agency officials have since found three other toxic chemicals in the surrounding soil, air and water.

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes, but some have complained of symptoms of exposure.

