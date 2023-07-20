Theories Swirl As Family Find Strange Note in Mailbox: 'Freaked Out'

A terrifying note left in a mailbox has stunned the internet, with the homeowners involved trying to piece together the confusing puzzle.

In a post on Reddit's r/Weird sub, the user u/SliceOfTy shared pictures of the scrawled missive.

The caption read: "Found this in the mailbox today. Don't have neighbors I don't know."

On a piece of paper someone had written: "Sorry I can't hear or see you perfect people anymore. I don't recognize you or your voice anymore," among other strange statements.

The family moved to the area earlier that year and this isn't the first time they've found strange things in their mailbox.

"Last week we found a dirty CD of [2002 slasher horror film] Killjoy 2 in our mailbox," the poster told Newsweek. "But I threw it away thinking it was a joke."

Pictures of the note left in a mailbox in the small town. The family have shared their mixed feelings after getting the anonymous note. u/SliceOfTy/Reddit

SliceOfTy, who shares four children under the age of 5 with his wife, explained that he knows the neighbors and they too were confused by the note and disc.

"Most of the wooded area around us is a wreck," he said. "The only neighbors within 2-3 miles are my next-door neighbors. One is the town's fire chief, the other is a family with a teenager that has been sweet and definitely not any dose of weird that I could tell."

This family aren't the first to find something unusual at their home. Last year a man found a "hilariously savage" letter from 1987 while renovating his old home.

Elsewhere a group of kids were praised for their neighborly approach to thinking a woman was in trouble. The children left a note for their neighbor after seeing a man they didn't recognize walk in to the house—luckily, it was just her husband.

Looking further into the note, it became clear that it may have come from someone struggling, and in hundreds of comments on the post Redditors shared their thoughts.

"As someone who has regular communication with someone with schizophrenia, this lines up with that speech pattern," said one commenter.

While another Reddit user agreed and said: "Seems like a schizophrenic having a mental break and asking for help in their own way."

After sharing online and reading the comments, the poster and his wife had mixed feelings about the situation.

"We turned the note in to the police on the off chance it was a threat," he said. ""It freaked out my wife at first, but reading what everyone says... We feel more heartbroken."

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that usually emerges in late adolescence or early adulthood but can affect people at any stage of life.

Symptoms of the disorder include hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, social withdrawal and cognitive impairments.

A complex disorder, it can be managed with treatment but symptoms and severity can vary widely.

Antipsychotic medications, psychotherapy and social support are all essential components of treatment. With the right support people with schizophrenia are able to manage their disorder and the challenges it may pose.

With no solid answers yet, the man explained that he and his wife still feel a little on edge about the note.

"They could totally be sleeping in a damaged abandoned home 100 feet away, having meltdowns right next to my newborn twins. Though I doubt that they are, who knows," he said.

"My wife wants to try and find him/her and befriend them," he explained. "I'm not here to make a scene from someone's misfortune, but it is very interesting to see into someone's mind. I just hope that they are ok and that they get help. Or keep sending us notes and maybe one day a note with a way to reach them."