U.S.

Thousands of Christians Condemn Trump Allies' 'Hateful Political Agenda'

By
U.S. Republicans Maga GOP Michael Flynn

Thousands of Christians condemn the upcoming ReAwaken America tour where former national security adviser Michael Flynn will be among the speakers along with tour organizer Clay Clark.

The ReAwaken America tour is a conservative conference that travels across the United States, featuring several conservative speakers who are supporters of former President Donald Trump. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a civil rights organization, describes the tour as a "controversial far-right" conference that features "prominent QAnon influencers, anti-vaxx activists, election fraud conspiracy theorists, Christian pastors, political candidates and elected officials."

The upcoming tour is expected to be held throughout next weekend on May 12-13 at Trump National Doral Miami in Miami, Florida. The event will feature Clark, who is described by ADL as a "far-right conspiracy theorist" and Flynn.

Faithful America, a large online community of progressive Christians, launched an online petition seeking 30,000 signatures to show its rejection of the "far-right" tour and its "hateful political agenda." The group gathered 25,946 signatures as of Friday morning.

Thousands of Christians Condemn Trump Allies' 'Hateful...'
Michael Flynn, national security adviser designate arrives at Trump Tower for meetings with US President-elect Donald Trump January 4, 2017, in New York. Thousands of Christians condemn the upcoming ReAwaken America tour where Flynn will be one of the speakers along with tour organizer Clay Clark. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

"Each ReAwaken America event is a toxic, two-day parade of right-wing preachers, MAGA celebrities, and QAnon conspiracy theorists mixing baptisms and praise music with Donald Trump's Big Lie and deadly COVID-19 misinformation to audiences of thousands, all in Jesus's name," Faithful America said in a statement released along with the petition.

A report produced last year by the Associated Press and PBS mentioned that Flynn touts Christianity as the basis of American life and institutions, but envisions the religion through a conservative lens that shows abortion as illegal and that the concepts of LGBTQ+ rights and systemic racism don't have a place in schools.

The former Trump adviser reportedly attended events that gathered anti-vaxxers, election deniers, GOP members, and those involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, including the Proud Boys, a far-right group. On Thursday, the group's former leader Enrique Tarrio was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding in connection with the Capitol riot in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to try to stop a Joe Biden victory.

Faithful America warned that attendees of the ReAwaken America event include pastors with "close ties" to the Proud Boys as well as "false-prophet" speakers who were involved in the Capitol attack.

"From defending January 6 to telling the audience they're 'Team Jesus' against 'Team Satan,' all of their rhetoric risks inciting another round of political violence under the Christian flag," said Faithful America.

Read more

The group continued: "This is a clear example of Christian nationalism: the merging of religious and national identities to seize power for conservative Christians at any cost, overturning elections and building the very kind of oppressive theocracy that Jesus opposed. But here's what the Christian-nationalist leaders don't want you to know: Their violent, anti-democracy movement's biggest opponents are Christians, too."

Before the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Flynn was one of Trump supporters who claimed that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Biden. He was also supportive of the QAnon conspiracy theory, repeating and praising the related "where we go one we go all" slogan.

Newsweek reached out by email to Clay Clark for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC