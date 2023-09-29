Watch Heartwarming Moment Three Huskies Meet Trio of Golden Retrievers

The moment three huskies greet three golden retrievers has delighted thousands of social-media users.

In a viral TikTok clip shared by Melissa Iturralde, under the username @the_4_lobos, the huskies can be seen peering through a gate at a trio of goldens who are staring right back at them from a car window.

The clip is captioned, "Wasn't expecting this adorable-ness when I went to see what the [pack] was 'checking out,'" and it has racked up 175,500 views.

From left: Three husky dogs looking through the gate; and a trio of golden retrievers hanging out of the pickup's window. The stare-off between the animals has delighted viewers online. TikTok/@the_4_lobos

Iturralde told Newsweek: "It was a coincidence as they don't live there. They were just stopping by to pick something up from my neighbors."

Iturralde owns four Siberian huskies, but she told other users that one couldn't care less about the "Golden babies."

The husky family in Miami have been a hit online, and the video has racked up more than 25,500 likes. But their friendliness may not shock other husky owners as the breed is known for being good with other dogs, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). It may also not be surprising to see three huskies at once as they are well known for being pack animals.

The Siberian Husky Welfare Association website states the breed "require a rigid hierarchy in the family (be it humans or other dogs). They will also challenge that hierarchy if they see any opportunity."

It is important for owners like Iturralde to fence their gardens as huskies have a mischievous side and are known for being escape artists. The association recommends 6.5-foot-high fencing, but this doesn't seem to be the case for Iturralde's tribe.

It isn't just huskies that are social as much-loved goldens are too, so it's no wonder they appear to be so happy to see the canines in the clip.

Golden retrievers are a family favorite in America and were ranked third most-popular breed in 2022 by the AKC.

It turns out the two breeds make the best of pals. In April, Newsweek shared an article about a golden puppy showcasing her new trick taught by a husky friend at day care. Another owner has the best of both worlds as her dog is a mixture of the two.

TikTok users can't get enough of the adorable clip, with one writing: "If isn't love at first sight then I don't know what it is."

"There's three of them & three of us. It looks like fate Momma," posted another.

Another commented: "They are also well behaved. I can't believe nobody is barking."

