Tiffany Gomas' Apology Video Over Viral Plane Rant Raises Questions

Tiffany Gomas has released an apology video for her behavior on an American Airlines flight but has still left many questions unanswered.

Gomas, a 38-year-old marketing executive, initially went viral in early July after her outburst on a flight. She was identified last week through airport police documents that were seen by Newsweek.

In her apology video, that she shared to her Twitter page and YouTube account on Sunday, Gomas said she takes "full accountability for her actions" and called them unacceptable.

An image of Tiffany Gomas provided by the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Police. Tiffany Gomas has released an apology video for her behavior on an American Airlines flight but failed to answer many questions concerning the viral incident. DALLAS-FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT POLICE

However, Gomas did not focus on the incident itself but rather the aftermath. She did not explain what happened on the flight in her own words or the meaning behind the phrase she uttered in the viral clip, "that m*********** back there is not real."

Newsweek has contacted Gomas via her website for comment.

"I have been unwilling to speak on the viral video but I do finally feel that it is time," she said in her apology video.

"First and foremost I want to take full accountability for my actions, they were completely unacceptable.

"Distressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions and that was not the case. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard."

I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for. My very worst moment was captured on video. Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has… pic.twitter.com/0AfQcaEzj0 — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) August 13, 2023

Gomas said she enjoyed some of the light-hearted memes following the incident but appeared to hold back tears as she reflected on the negative fallout.

"While it has been really comical for everyone and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes, on the flipside it is very invasive and unkind," she continued.

"I don't know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family, they are loyal to a fault and I don't know what I did to deserve them.

"I hope that I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world and that is what I intend to do. I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."

The video ended with a link to her website and stated she is now on a journey "promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying."

In the initial July 2 viral footage, Gomas is seen striding down the aircraft central aisle shouting on a flight going from Fort Worth, Texas, to Orlando, Florida.

She is heard saying "there's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or not believe it, I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now that m*********** back there is not real.

"And you can sit on this plane and you can f****** die with them or not, I'm not going to."

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Police incident document said the incident began when Gomas "was arguing with a family accusing them of stealing her [AirPods]."

"The female then started claiming that the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," police said in response to journalist Bree A. Dail who posted the document on her Substack page.

This resulted in hours of delays and Gomas was eventually removed from the plane and the airport.