Cat's Reason for Waking Up Owner at 3 a.m. Leaves Internet in Stitches

A cat can have all the toys in the world, but it will almost always prefer the cardboard box.

Usually, a cat owner might find their furry friend inside a box as they tend to find comfort in small enclosed spaces, which is why they love boxes, according to American pet food brand Purina.

But on this occasion, Nala the black and white cat picked a box that is too small and her head got stuck inside.

The unfortunate moment occurred during the early hours of the morning on February 17. Nala's owner shared the comical moment to a TikTok account dedicated to two cats called @mooseandnala.

The video captioned "And Nala is usually the smart one" has racked up 26,100 likes and more than 230,000 views.

A cardboard box can provide an unlimited amount of entertainment for cats. Purina has highlighted multiple reasons why a feline might opt for a box over any other toy.

The small and cozy space can reduce stress and offer a safe hiding spot where a cat can be nosey without being seen.

A shy cat might hide in a box during stressful situations while others might just like the box as an insulator. A box is also a great place for cats to sleep and is also the perfect texture for felines. One moment they might be snoozing and the next they might be shredding it.

Most importantly, a box can help a feline adapt to new surroundings. Previously, researchers from the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands discovered that shelter cats with a hiding box were able to recover faster in their new environment, unlike the cats without one.

In this case, Nala was unable to make the most out of the tissue box as it is too small. But hundreds of TikTokers are delighted that the curious cat came across the box. More than 220 people have commented on the clip that has been shared 1,999 times.

"It['s] always 3:30 am when cats do stupid stuff," commented one user.

Another person said: "Not enough brain cells."

"Sorry I keep watching this video over and over without laughing, at the end she is like huh what happened?" commented another.

Another person said: "The[y] really be doing the most when you tryna sleep... and all of a sudden they can't fix it themselves."

Newsweek reached out to @mooseandnala for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

