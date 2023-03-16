Smart Dog Finds Way to Play Fetch With Treadmill as Owner Busy Exercising

A Belgian Malinois has proved that he doesn't need his owner for him to play a game of fetch as he has figured out another way.

In a viral TikTok clip shared under the username @draco_themal, the dog's owner can be seen running on a treadmill, while Draco uses the exercise equipment to his advantage.

The dog can be seen placing his tug-and-pull toy on the treadmill, so it is then flung off the back within seconds. Draco appears to be happy as he runs over to retrieve the toy before doing it all over again.

U.K.-based dog trainer Joe Nutkins spoke to Newsweek about the clip that has 326,100 views and 19,200 likes.

Benefits of Playing Fetch With Your Dog

A dog playing fetch with the help of a treadmill isn't a usual occurrence. So, Nutkins highlighted the pros and cons of playing fetch with a dog by throwing a toy, ball or stick.

Nutkins, who has more than 15 years of experience, provided the following pros:-

Fetch can be a fun way to interact with our dogs if they like to play with toys, encouraging our dogs to bring toys back and have a fuss.

Fetch can help our dogs have a stronger recall, which helps keep them safer if our dogs have good fetch.

Fetch can help boost a dog's confidence by raising adrenaline while they run, play, and chase the toy.

After a warm-up of walking a little, a game of fetch can be useful as part of our dog's exercise and weight management.

Fetch can be developed further for dogs who like to be kept busy, such as working breeds. Teach dogs to fetch toys and tidy them away, fetch a ball and put it in a basketball net, pick up a toy coin and put in a toy money box, etc. Mental challenges can help prevent or reduce unwanted behaviors.

Cons of Playing Fetch With Your Dog

It isn't all fun and games when it comes to playing fetch as Nutkins has said there are many cons. She has provided the following things that could go wrong when playing fetch.

Fetch can encourage dogs to jump up to catch a ball. This will put pressure on joints, especially dogs under 1 year old or dogs with underlying joint issues. Rolling a ball to chase can help prevent this.

Fetch can encourage dogs to chase a toy and stop very sharply when they overtake it. This can cause repetitive strains, pulled ligaments, and even severe cruciate issues over time.

If you have multiple dogs, there may be one who always reaches the toy first. This eventually puts the others off trying to play with you.

Dogs who catch items being thrown for fetch can risk damaging their teeth if items are solid, or their neck through the force. Throwing items more softly and using lighter and softer ones can help reduce this. Dogs who have tennis balls can find their teeth, especially canine teeth, grind down considerably when they catch a tennis ball on daily walks.

More than 220 people have commented on the video since it was shared on March 11. Many of these have spotted the potential risk involved for the owner who could injure herself by tripping on the toy.

One user wrote: "Not him trying to secretly take you out for the life insurance money."

"Doctor - "so how did you break your ankle?" Welllll...." posted another.

A third commented: "This seems like it could be so dangerous for you but at the same time I love it."

"He's helping you train for the next obstacle course race," wrote another.

Newsweek reached out to @draco_themal for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

