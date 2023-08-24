College Students Stun Internet With Luxury Dorm Tour: 'Can Only Dream'

Moving away from family and friends can be daunting for students in their first year of college. But having a roommate can make it easier, especially if you both have a passion for interior design—like these two women who have recently gone viral on TikTok.

Coordination seems to be key for @sarahclairelusk2 and her roomie Chapel, whose side of the bedroom is identical to Lusk's. The University of Tennessee students have matching white bedding and six framed photos of their loved ones hung up at the side of each of their extremely high beds.

TikTok users can't get enough of the students' bedroom, which has racked up 7.3 million views at the time of writing.

Three screenshots from the viral video showcasing the student's super high bed, wardrobe and snack drawer filled to the brim with goodies. TikTok/sarahclairelusk2

While most comments are obsessing over the interior, some users can't believe the women share a bedroom. According to the college website, students can request a specific roommate, which is perfect for those who are going to the same university as a family member or friend.

For those who don't know anybody, they can have their say and sign up for roommate matching rather than be paired with someone who they haven't got anything in common with. The matching process allows students to create a profile about themselves and then search the University Housing Portal in a bid to find their perfect roommate.

It is unclear if the women in the videos were friends prior to joining the academy or not but it seems like they get on like a house on fire.

Their coordinated room indicates they most definitely have the same sense of style and it seems like thousands of TikTok users do too.

So far, the popular video has 929,500 likes and over 3,500 comments, at the time of writing.

One comment has 30,000 likes, it said: "The coordinated family photos are insane and I'm here for it."

"I'm so poor this is something I can only dream of," commented another.

"I cannot get over the fact that normally rooms in American dorms are shared, I could never share my room," said one person.

"The coordinated family photos are a whole different level," complimented another user.

"I could never share a room with someone at uni I'd go insane," said another.

Sometimes living with someone can be more hassle than it's worth. One woman had a dispute with her roomie over a pizza money request and another person was kicked out by her house mates ahead of their baby's arrival. Arguing about money seems to be a common theme amongst those who share a house. One man was unhappy with his roommate's girlfriend for practically moving in without contributing a dime.

Newsweek has reached out to @sarahclairelusk2 for comment.

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do? section.