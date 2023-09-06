Funny

Labrador's Reaction to Noise Proves Why He's Not a Good Guard Dog

When looking for a guard dog, a Labrador retriever is probably not the best idea— especially if they are anything like Brisket.

The black Labrador's reaction to a noise has left the internet in stitches as he appears to be nervous and immediately looks at his owner, wide-eyed in astonishment.

The clip captioned: "When you get spooked by a noise, but then you remember you're the guard dog," has racked up 383,500 views and over 70,000 likes.

Brisket may be living proof that Labrador's aren't the best guard dogs, but there are plenty more protective dogs to choose from.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) states: "Some dogs have a natural instinct to protect their home and family and they make excellent guard dogs. Guardian breeds tend to be loyal, fearless, strong and watchful."

Previously, Newsweek published an article about the best guard dogs and there are many breeds that will alert their owners about when a visitor arrives and protect them from danger. The best include an akitas, doberman pinschers, and more.

Newsweek recently shared the moment a German Shepherd saved a 6-year-old from a dog attack, along with a video that racked up almost 90 million views on TikTok; the clip shows a pack of dogs protecting their owners' youngest daughter.

Like Brisket, some dogs are just not cut out to safeguard their owner. A 2020 Finnish study of some 13,700 pet dogs found 72.5 percent of canines experienced at least one form of anxiety.

Researchers found noise sensitivity was the most common form with 32 percent of dogs experiencing this type of anxiety. Fireworks—26 percent—were found to be the most common concern.

The study also showed aggressive dogs were 3.2 times more often to be fearful, and dogs showing separation related behavior were 2.8 times more likely to be anxious.

The researchers also observed various canine's behavioral traits and found that 10.6 per cent of miniature schnauzers were aggressive toward strangers, whereas only 0.4 percent of Labrador retrievers showed aggression.

So far the comical video has garnered almost 150 comments, one user said: "That face be like, 'where's my mama.'"

"Labs have such expressions in their eyes," commented another.

Another person said: "He was DISTRAUGHT."

"His face! Priceless!" laughed another user.

According to the AKC, Labradors almost always need a job or activity, but apparently protecting their loved ones isn't one of them. The breed is best known for being family dogs and they are said to be "lovey-dovey."

Newsweek reached out to @brisketthelab for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

