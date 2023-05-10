Watch Pack of Dogs Protect Little Girl From Strangers: 'They Trust No One'

A video showing how protective a pack of dogs get over the youngest member of the family has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 87 million views in a week.

The clip was posted by TikTok user @then8ivedogfather. It shows four of his pack of five protection dogs laying out on the driveway, but still remaining alert. Immediately after the youngest daughter ran out of the house, the dogs followed right behind her to make sure she was safe at all times.

TikTok user @then8ivedogfather, from Nashville, told Newsweek that the dogs "know to place themselves between [the] kids and someone they don't know." As the start of the video shows the dad chatting with some visitors, the dogs were on alert to any threat.

Photos of the protection dogs jumping to guard the youngest member of the family. The TikTok video has had more than 87 million views in a week, and the poster told Newsweek his dogs have trained all their lives to protect the family. @then8ivedogfather

A 2022 study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior assessed whether the presence of a dog of any size made people feel more comfortable and at ease. Participants were first shown a set of images of metropolitan locations ranging in threat levels. This evoked both positive and negative reactions in the 82 females involved.

Participants were subsequently shown the images again but with a man or woman in the image. Some images showed the individual accompanied by a dog. Regardless of the dog's size, pictures of a person with a canine by their side generated more positive assessments than those that showed people alone. The study highlighted that the presence of a dog yields more positive reactions and generates a sense of safety.

When @then8ivedogfather posted the video on TikTok of his protective pack, he added in the caption that "they trust no one." Whenever they encounter new people, all the dogs "see them as are threats."

The protection dogs include Severus and Bellatrix the Great Danes, Maverick and Chaos the German shepherds, and Draco the American bulldog.

After the video went viral with 11.3 million likes on TikTok, @then8ivedogfather told Newsweek about how "incredibly proud" he is of the pack.

He said: "I was working out in the garage, and I always have our pack of personal protection dogs out with us if we are outside. We had our lawn-care company stop by and our trained dogs held their place, until my youngest daughter walked closer.

"The dogs know to place themselves between our kids and someone they don't know, as well as clocking their movements," their owner added. "We have five who have spent their entire lives training, and truthfully it never does end. There's always room for improvement.

"I love that so many people are now seeing a dog's potential and how well dogs can work together in a pack, as well as in a family."

With over 41,700 comments on the video already, many TikTok users have praised the protective instincts of the dogs to guard every member of the family.

One person commented: "They knew they weren't invited but watched intently, but they changed tune quick. They never go past her, truly just guarding/escorting her."

Another wrote: "The way they switch from stand-by to locked and ready! Damn...gave me chills."

One TikTok user also wrote that they are the "safest kids in the world" with these dogs for protection.

