Rottweiler's Reaction to First Day of Puppy Class Delights Viewers

By
Funny Dogs School TikTok Life

A young dog called Theo has delighted viewers after a video of his reaction to his first day of puppy school received almost 3 million views.

The post was shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner, under the username Katyandtheo. In the footage, the small Rottweiler is excited to be among other dogs at puppy school. He tries to make new friends as two other puppies join him in playing on the floor.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "My 12-week rottie first puppy class." It is followed by: "A proud dog mum moment."

rottweiler at puppy class melts hearts
Stock image of a Rottweiler puppy on the floor. A video of a puppy excited about his first day of school training has delighted viewers. Getty Images

Puppy schools teach your dog basic commands such as "sit," "down" or "drop," among others. The schools also show the young dogs how to behave calmly around other people and animals, teaching them good manners and preventing unwanted behaviors.

Puppy school is really important for your dog to ensure that they are properly socialized, according to the American Kennel Club. Puppies that do attend puppy classes are less nervous than others and suffer less from separation anxiety. Those that go to puppy classes are also less scared of crates and vacuum cleaners.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received 310,000 likes on TikTok alone.

@katyandtheo

A proud dog mum moment 🥰 #fyp #puppy #puppyclass #rottweiler #cute #funny

♬ Baby Elephant Walk - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra

One user, KristiK, commented: "How are people not smiling watching these two puppies? Omg so frikkin cute." And Yenny posted: "The man in the background did not pass the vibe check, he's way too serious!!!!" Mrs B added: "I can't even cope!!! How is everyone not smiling?"

FLYSports wrote: "Bc [because] they're judging the Rottie. People took their dogs out of class bc of my boy. Class of 7 pups. He only graduated with a husky." And Melinda posted: "Oh man, I could watch this all day."

Another user, fatcamopanda, commented: "the fact he's bowing to offer play is a good sign." And Gooders wrote: "oh my god, serotonin hit right there."

Taraannjames joked: "Did we just become best friends?" And Fessa wrote: "I'll play with you buddy, all day e[ve]ryday." Thesocialrefinery added: "I believe he may be the extrovert of the group."

Newsweek reached out to Katyandtheo for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

