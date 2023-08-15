Funny

St. Bernard Puppy Steals Phone and Internet Is Obsessed With the Result

By
A curious dog owner attempted to spy on her St. Bernard puppy, Lucy, but the clever pet had other plans.

In a viral clip shared to a TikTok account dedicated to the pup (@lucy.the.saint), she can be seen prancing towards the mobile phone that is positioned just below the dog's eye level. Within seconds, Lucy, who lives in Las Vegas, picks up the cell phone with her mouth then suddenly picks up the pace.

Some users have suggested 10-week-old Lucy began to run so her owner cannot get the phone back, while others have said she was returning it. Either way, the footage has melted the heart of the internet as her adorable paws can be seen tapping on the floor and her pants can be heard.

St. Bernard puppy
A stock image of a St. Bernard puppy. An adorable pup has recently gone viral on TikTok after stealing her owner's phone and recording herself running. RomanBabakin/iStock/Getty Images Plus

So far, the video posted on August 11 has racked up 3.7 million views and more than 882,000 likes.

One user summarized the video perfectly, she said: "I love that we got the breathing, the teeth clacking, tip taps, and the fact that she went faster once she got it."

Lucy may be small at the moment, but when she is an adult she is likely to be six times heavier than a dachshund weighing 120 pounds. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that St. Bernard females grow to be 26 to 28 inches tall.

The AKC also states that they are pretty eager to please, so training Lucy to leave the phone alone when it's unattended may be achievable.

She lovess the camera 🙄 #saintbernard #stbernard #puppiesoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #dog #puppy #puppylove #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #girl #puppystage

Many TikTok users have posted similar comments, one user racked up 38,600 likes with: "She said 'I think you dropped this.'"

Another appreciated the content and said: "She gave us a whole house tour."

"She said sometimes my business just ain't your business," joked another person.

To avoid a slobbery mobile, Lucy's owner may consider buying an indoor camera that can be mounted onto the wall. Previously, Newsweek shared a video that broke the internet's heart as a dog began crying when he realized his owner was not in.

Other owners have captured their dogs causing mayhem in their home or helping their feline friends access other areas of the house.

Some camera devices allow owners to speak to their pets when they are home alone. But one owner has taught her dog how to communicate using buttons, recently Newsweek shared the CCTV footage that shows a sick dog pressed the "potty" and "help" button.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC