Culture

Toby Keith Speaks Out About Cancer Ordeal During PCAs Appearance

By
Culture Toby Keith Cancer Country music Awards

Toby Keith has made a rare public appearance, this time to be honored as an icon of country music.

Keith, 62, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, after which he took a break from recording new music and performing live, but updated fans about his condition at the People's Choice Country Awards (PCCA) in Nashville on Thursday.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," he told E! News on the red carpet ahead of receiving the award, and added, "It's pretty mind-boggling.

"Those years of pounding those songs out and remembering where you were when each one was conceived, it's amazing."

toby keith singing
Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas, on October 30, 2021. Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, has made a rare public appearance. Erika Goldring/WireImage

Speaking of his experience of cancer, Keith said "I've walked some dark hallways," over the past few years.

"I feel pretty good. You know, you have good days and bad days, it's a little bit of a roller coaster but I'm doing a lot better than I was this time last year," Keith said.

Along with accepting the award from his good friend, Blake Shelton, the singer performed his hit, "Don't Let the Old Man In." It marked his second return to the stage since his diagnosis.

Keith also gave a tear-jerking acceptance speech, which he opened with a joke.

"I bet you never thought y'all'd see me in skinny jeans," he joked. "I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight, he's been riding shotgun with me for a little while now.

"I want to thank my beautiful family that's here…Most of all. I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do. Have a wonderful evening, thank you."

The PCCA announced Keith would be the recipient of the first icon award in August.

"We're overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever country icon award," Cassandra Tryon, the senior vice president of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal, said in a statement.

"As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe," Tryon added. "His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history."

Keith announced his cancer diagnosis in June 2022 and told fans his doctors had diagnosed him in the fall of 2021.

"I'm feeling pretty good…I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less," he told The Oklahoman in June.

The singer became a hit in the early 1990s with songs such as, "Should've Been a Cowboy," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," and "I Love This Bar."

Keith also runs a popular fishing supplies business and dedicates time to raising money for pediatric cancer patients through his Toby Keith Foundation.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC