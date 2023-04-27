Train Derailment Sends Freight Cars Into Mississippi River

A train derailed in Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon, sending freight cars into parts of the Mississippi River.

"BNSF Railway can confirm that a train derailed near De Soto, Wisconsin (approximately 30 miles south of La Crosse) on April 27, at approximately 12:15 pm local time," BNSF Railways told Newsweek in a statement. "Two of the three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying freight of all kinds were involved. Two containers went into the Mississippi River; neither contained hazardous materials. Some of the containers derailed on shore contained paint and lithium-ion batteries. Boom is being placed in the impacted area. The volumes involved don't pose a risk to the river or the communities. Local first responders are on-site and BNSF will work with local and state agencies as appropriate."

Over the past few months, there have been several train derailments, including one in East Palestine, Ohio, which resulted in a leak of several toxic chemicals, prompting a widespread government response.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) engine pulls a train loaded with coal October 23, 2007, in Chicago, Illinois. On Thursday, April 27, 2023, a train derailed in Wisconsin, leaving several freight cars in the Mississippi River. Scott Olson/Getty

In several photos posted on Twitter, numerous train cars from the BNSF train can be seen on on the edges of the Mississippi River after derailing.

"A major train derailment has just occurred in Ferryville, WI. Train cars have entered the Mississippi River, and some have been spotted floating downstream. Four people have been injured and multiple emergency agencies are responding. The contents are unknown," Twitter user Nick Sortor wrote in a tweet with four photos of the train cars.

Shortly after reports that the train derailed, Wisconsin Democratic Representative Derrick Van Orden issued a statement saying, "My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville."

"We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-2), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred," the statement said.

According to the statement, Van Orden's staff, and Texas Congressman Troy Nehls, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, have also offered staff members to assist.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps," the statement added.

In February, a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in Ohio prompting widespread criticism of the railway from community members.

Additionally, earlier this month, a train operated by the Montana Rail Link company derailed in Montana and several cars fell into a nearby river.

"Montana Rail Link confirmed there are no current reports of injuries or hazardous materials caused by this derailment at this point in time. An investigation is underway to find out what caused this accident. Officials say cleanup is going to take a couple of days," Dominic Vitiello of NBC Montana wrote in a tweet, sharing photos of the rail cars.