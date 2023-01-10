'The Traitors' Cast: All the Celebrities and Civilians Taking Part

Peacock's nail-biting new series The Traitors, based on the Dutch program of the same name, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on January 12.

The series, hosted by Alan Cumming, will see 20 contestants travel to a castle in the Scottish Highlands, where they will be tasked with a series of challenges they must complete to have a chance of winning a cash prize.

Three of the contestants are "the traitors," who will come together to secretly devise a plan to steal the prize from the rest of the players, known as "the faithfuls."

A British version of the show recently launched on the BBC, but the U.S. version features a major twist as half of the contestants are reality television stars who will be familiar to viewers - and there are 10 civilian contestants playing alongside them.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the players taking on Peacock's new game show The Traitors.

The Traitors Celebrity Cast

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is a luxury real estate agent and former professional racecar driver who was the first runner-up on The Bachelorette in 2012.

He returned to star in season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, where he met his wife Lauren Luyendyk.

Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville is best known for starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the two-time New York Times best selling author has also featured on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother and Famously Single.

Cirie Fields

Cirie Fields is a nurse and reality TV personality who has appeared on Survivor no less than four times, as well as starring on Snake in the Grass and Price Is Right.

Cody Calafiore

Cody Calafiore is an actor and reality TV personality who made his debut on Big Brother during season 16, before returning to Big Brother All Stars, which he won, in 2020.

Kate Chastain

Kate Chastain is best known for her past role as Chief Stew on Bravo's Below Deck. Since leaving the show, Chastain has worked as a philanthropist, podcaster and radio show host.

Kyle Cooke

Kyle Cooke is well known to fans of Bravo's hit reality series Summer House and Winter House. He is also the founder of Loverboy, a premium adult beverage brand.

Rachel Reilly

Rachel Reilly is known as the reality TV competition queen, having won Big Brother, Fear Factor and Snake in the Grass. She has also starred in numerous scripted television and movie productions.

Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan is best known for his role on Bravo's Shahs of Sunset, as well as his part in the third installment of the cult classic franchise Sharknado.

Farahan works in the Los Angeles real estate world, representing clients from the movie industry, star athletes and Middle Eastern royalty.

Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte is a 12-time Olympic medalist (including five Gold, three Silver, and three Bronze) who is the current world record holder in the 200 individual medley.

He has appeared on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother in the past.

Stephenie LaGrossa

Stephenie LaGrossa is best known as a three-time Survivor star, having played in the Palau, Guatemala and "Heroes vs. Villains" seasons.

She is married to former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, Kyle Kendrick.

The Traitors Civilian Cast

Amanda Clark

Emergency room nurse Amanda Clark, from Pennsylvania, specialises in emergency medicine and has been working on the front lines during the pandemic.

She lives with her husband and three dogs, and loves solving puzzles and murder mysteries.

Andie Vanacore

Andie Vanacore is trans non-binary and lives on a ranch in Reno with their wife, Jess, and four-month-old baby girl, Milo.

Vanacore has a degree in history and, having previously been a college athlete, has a competitive streak.

Anjelica Conti

Hairstylist Anjelica Conti hails from Staten Island, New York, and describes herself as "dramatic in the best of ways."

Conti is currently engaged and is planning to have her wedding in Jamaica this year.

Azra Valani

Azra Valani is a yoga instructor who was born in Kenya, raised in Toronto, Canada, and now lives in Los Angeles as a yoga instructor and dog mom.

Valani graduated with a degree in applied economics and a minor in women studies and was a finalist for Miss World Canada.

Bam

Tech sales executive Bam is from a proud Puerto Rican family with three siblings and 12 nieces and nephews.

A former Syracuse University football player, Bam describes himself as an "adrenaline junky" who has, in the past, enjoyed skydiving and swimming with sharks.

Christian De La Torre

Christian De La Torre is an adventure enthusiast, actor, public speaker, and retired army veteran from Los Angeles.

Eager to pursue the life of an explorer, De La Torre spends his days off-the-grid in remote locations.

Geraldine Moreno

Geraldine Moreno is an actress and internet personality from North Hollywood.

Moreno graduated with a bachelor's degree in business marketing and management and enjoys hiking and dancing during her free time.

Michael Davidson

Michael Davidson is a DMV office manager and single dad with three kids from Kentucky.

He has an Australian shepherd and loves hiking and rock climbing, as well as helping to host community events and outreach ministries at his church.

Quentin R. Jiles

Quentin R. Jiles is a charismatic political analyst from Houston, Texas, who describes himself as a "proud girl dad."

Jiles also created, writes, produces, and stars in his own podcast, called"The Queue with Que."

Shelbe Rodriguez

Shelbe Rodriguez is a 31-year-old public affairs manager, and mom of a five year old, from Houston, Texas.

Rodriguez describes herself as a "straight shooter" who is up for "any adventure that comes her way."

The Traitors is set to premiere on Peacock on January 12. All 10 hour-long episodes will be released at once.