Trans Activist Apologizes for Going Topless At White House

Transgender influencer and activist Rose Montoya issued an apology on Friday after facing widespread backlash when she removed her top during a Pride celebration on the White House lawn.

"Today I need to apologize," Montoya started the video, which she posted on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

Montoya's apology came several days after she defended her actions during last Saturday's Pride Month celebration at the White House, specifically when she posted a video of herself on the White House lawn while topless and using her hands to cover her breasts.

Though Montoya's social media followers surged following the video, the bold action caused a splash in the political realm. The LGBTQ+ community is facing increasing criticism as legislators propose a flurry of anti-LGBTQ+ bills. Outside of legislation, many people have boycotted various companies that have expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Rose Montoya arrives on the red carpet for Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic Downtown on March 18, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Last weekend, Montoya filmed herself going topless after a White House Pride celebration. Today, she issued an apology via TikTok. Mark Gunter/Getty

Montoya's topless video was met with strong opposition, with some calling it a "disgrace".

The White House also spoke out against the action and called it "inappropriate" and "disrespectful".

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House," a White House spokesperson told Newsweek on Tuesday in response to the video. "It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events."

Newsweek reached out to Montoya by email for comment, but Montoya at first defended her actions on TikTok, saying she was within her legal rights to bear her breasts, but she recanted this stance on Friday with a new video shared to her Instagram account.

Montoya commented on how she was proud to visit Washington, D.C., and to speak about her experience being transgender. She said the experience overwhelmed her with "trans joy", which inspired her to remove her top in celebration.

"In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of a guest of the president at the White House Lawn celebration," Montoya said in the video.

"More so than ever before, I have learned how powerful and just how impactful my actions are and how impactful it is when we share our stories and experiences and how we do so with the world," Montoya added.

Montoya named her trans peers, specifically Black trans women, as well as Biden, her friends and family, the White House and the nation in her apology.

"It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others, nor for trans joy," Montoya said.