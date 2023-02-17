Jimmy Fallon Reveals Travis Kelce 'Can Sing' Ahead of 'SNL' Hosting Gig

NFL player Travis Kelce will show off his array of talents on Saturday Night Live next month, and Jimmy Fallon has raised expectations ahead of the show.

Kelce is enjoying a memorable month after winning Super Bowl LVII last Sunday, before announcing on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that he'd be hosting the March 4 episode of SNL, with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Discussing what to expect from the show, Fallon, an SNL alum, praised Kelce's many talents, suggesting that he can also sing before the pair got their mics out to serenade the studio audience.

Preempting the announcement, Kelce told Fallon what SNL means to him. "Growing up, I was a huge Farley, Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up and yeah, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother. And it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL, March 4," Kelce said.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is no stranger to TV appearances as he previously starred in the 2016 reality dating show Catching Kelce. He also hosts a podcast with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce called New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis admitted to Fallon that he's "so nervous" about hosting SNL, but Fallon assured him he'd be great.

"I was talking to Lorne [Michaels] today and I was like, 'Oh, he's so charming and he can sing and he's fun and it's so good,'" Fallon said.

Attempting to prove Kelce is an accomplished singer, they got some mics out to sing together before the commercial break. House band The Roots played the first few beats of the Beastie Boys song, "Fight For Your Right."

The comments section on YouTube attached to Kelce's announcement was full of praise for the NFL player. People called him "multi-talented," and a "national treasure" while another said he had "Charisma, talent, intelligence, fun, swag."

A comfortable entertainer, Kelce is, of course, accomplished on the football field too. He's a two-time Super Bowl winner and an eight-time Pro Bowler. He was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team alongside players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Kelce's teammate and friend Patrick Mahomes voiced his support with an "LFG" message on Twitter, followed by flame emojis. NFL broadcaster Matt Verderae predicted his show was going to be "an all-time" while Emmy award-winning journalist Jordan Betts tweeted "Holy guacamole!"

The hosts for other upcoming episodes of SNL were announced shortly afterward on the show's social media channels.

On February 25, Woody Harrelson will return to host with Jack White featured as the musical guest. Following Kelce and Ballerini's March 4 appearance, Wednesday and Scream VI star Jenna Ortega will host SNL on March 11 with British band The 1975 as the musical guest.