Trevor Lawrence Called 'People's Champ' for Celebrating Win at Waffle House

After Trevor Lawrence orchestrated one of the biggest-ever NFL playoff comebacks, with the Jacksonville Jaguars overcoming a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers, there seemed to be one thing on the quarterback's mind: going for waffles.

Only the Buffalo Bills' 32-point comeback against the Houston Oilers in 1993 and the Indianapolis Colts rallying from 28 points behind the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 have bettered the Jags' post-season efforts on Saturday night.

Incredibly, the 31-30 win kept intact Lawrence's record of never losing on a Saturday, a run that has stretched back through college and high school. So, after securing a divisional playoff game at the Kansas City Chiefs, Lawrence looked to celebrate in style.

A video posted on social media shows the star, his wife, Marissa, and some close friends and family entering a Waffle House in north Florida.

Fans were loving the down-to-earth celebratory snacks, with one writing on Twitter that Lawrence is "The People's Champ."

Another tweeted: "This is the most relatable thing a NFL QB has done since the merger of the NFL/AFL," while a third wrote: "Anyone who celebrates a victory at Waffle House is okay in my book."

A fourth fan pointed out that Lawrence was always going to celebrate this way, tweeting: "Born in TN, raised in Georgia, went to school in rural SC, works in Northern FL... the kid has Waffle House in his DNA."

A spokesperson for Waffle House said they were happy to have Lawrence at their restaurant and told Newsweek: "To Trevor and the Jaguars, congratulations on that amazing comeback win! And, thank you for stopping by our House to share a little 'DUUUVAL' magic with us. Good luck next week!"

When it came to dragging the Jags back into the game after a dismal first half in which Lawrence threw four interceptions, the quarterback admitted: "I didn't have a choice."

He added: "These guys have sacrificed way too much for me to be the reason we lose an opportunity."

Jaguars receiver Zay Jones was full of praise for Lawrence after the game. He said: "Let me tell you something, man. I think from playing football, watching football, I know a lot of quarterbacks would've folded in that situation that he went through.

"For him just to be as poised and composed as he was, it showed another side of who we have on this team. I mean, that guy right there, standing right there, that's a special man."

Meanwhile, Chargers coach Brandon Staley bemoaned how his team threw away such a large winning margin.

He said: "Anytime you're up 27-7 at halftime and you've got four takeaways, and you end up winning the takeaway margin (5-0), you know, it's gonna be a killer.

"I'm hurting for everybody in that locker room... We just didn't finish the game."

