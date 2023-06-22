Trio of Cats Fighting Off Tibetan Mastiff Shocks Internet: 'That's Enough'

While it's been established by science that cats and dogs can cohabit without any major issues, this doesn't mean that cohabitation doesn't come with the occasional confrontation, just as it does for humans.

A dog called Titan has gone viral on TikTok after a video of him trying to fight back his three cat siblings who ambushed him outside the bedroom door went viral on social media this week.

The clip shared on TikTok on Monday by the pets' owner, under the username Titanthetibetan, shows the Tibetan mastiff and the three cats fighting each other, even though their owner reassure the internet that they were just playing. The clip comes with a caption that says: "I promise you they are best friends."

Stock image of Tibetan mastiff with kittens. A Tibetan mastiff went viral after his owners posted a video of him trying to walk past his three cat roommates but getting attacked instead. MarianVejcik/Getty Images

According to Mastiff Guide, because Tibetan mastiffs are very obedient creatures, they make great pets for most homes, in fact, they are usually labeled as "gentle giants." They also get along well with other pets, including dogs, cats, and even smaller pets.

The American Tibetan Mastiff Association says that because these dogs are so strong-willed, proper socialization around people and other animals, as well as training is necessary for dogs and owners to enjoy their life together to the fullest.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3 million views and 533,500 likes on the platform.

One user, meemaw, commented: "Wait why does he fight like a cat instead of barking lmaooooo." And Braxton Cashbaugh said: "One bad day and it's bye-bye kitties." Girlboss added: "He tried to squeeze politely past them...but no...cats choosing violence. He fights back, they're offended."

Cowboyalexv wrote: "He wanted no problems and tried to slide by but as soon as he defended himself the cats wanna act surprised." And zillyak2020 said: "Puppy learned how to throw paws like a cat lol." Ta.naenae added: "He said 'that's ENOUGH. I'm tired of being nice."

Another user, Bubbalicious, commented: "He smacks them back like a cat, been hanging around cats too long. Adorable." And Bainca Ortiz said: "he said 'NO!! I WILL NOT BE A VICTIM TODAY!!" Fluffy_puffs added: "The cat got a reality check real."

Newsweek reached out to Titanthetibetan for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Another Tibetan mastiff went viral a week ago after a dog groomer shared her four-hour grooming experience, taking off three garbage bags of matted and pelted fur before washing the pup three times to get him good and clean.

And last month another Tibetan mastiff dubbed "as big as a bear" went viral after his owner showed the clumsy way this fluffy pooch tried to get in the car.

