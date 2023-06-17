Trump Will Be Abandoned by MAGA Voters, Ex-Staffer Says: 'Dam Will Break'

Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump's former White House communications chief, has said that the ex-president will be abandoned by his supporters as he continues to navigate several criminal cases against him.

Talking on a CNN panel on Friday night about the former president's legal troubles, Scaramucci said that the "dam will break" on Trump, with MAGA voters leaving him behind and "hopefully" looking for "a different solution and not him."

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal court to 37 criminal charges that he mishandled classified documents upon leaving office in January 2021 and obstructed the government's efforts to retrieve them. The FBI retrieved more than 300 classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate during a raid last year, but the former president insists they had been declassified.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club following his appearance in a Miami court on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. A former White House staffer has said he will lose Republican support due to his legal issues. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Scaramucci said that a lot of Trump's former allies and those who used to work for him, himself included, dropped their support because of what the former president demands of those surrounding him.

"He wants asymmetrical loyalty, he wants to be reckless and do things that are borderline criminal, if not over-the-edge of criminal. And he wants you to sit there and defend him religiously, like some of the nut cases still working for him," Scaramucci told CNN presenter John Berman and New York Times reporter Astead W. Herndon.

"If you love the country and you love yourself, you have to speak out against this sort of stuff and you have to explain to the American people how wrong his actions are. He deserves his day in court on these allegations, for sure, but I want people to think about the totality of everything," he added.

"Ultimately the dam will break here, John, and the American people, the MAGA voters, hopefully they'll look for a different solution and not him," Scaramucci concluded.

Scaramucci was dismissed by John F. Kelly, Trump's former White House chief of staff, only 10 days after being appointed after causing controversy for attacking members of the administration during an interview with The New Yorker that he believed was off the record. Since then, he has become highly critical of Trump, publicly supporting President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci addresses students at The Cambridge Union on October 18, 2017 in Cambridge, U.K. Scaramucci has said he hopes Republican voters will not support Donald Trump. Chris Williamson/Getty Images

Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and the indictment, saying that the case is a politically motivated witch-hunt somehow orchestrated by Biden.

Recent polls by CBS and Reuters/Ipsos show that a majority of Republicans accept this narrative, believing the federal case against Trump to be politically motivated.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll run on June 9, 83 percent of Republicans said the case against Trump was politically motivated—a number which "vastly exceeds the 30-35 percent of Trump supporters who are estimated by political analysts to make up his core base," Reuters reported.

The CBS poll, which was conducted between June 9 and 10, showed that 76 percent of the respondents—likely GOP primary voters—are more concerned that the indictment is politically motivated than they are worried about his alleged conduct being a national security risk, something that troubled only 12 percent of those surveyed.

But while Trump is still the GOP voters' favorite candidate for the 2024 election, the Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that support for the former president has dropped significantly among self-identifying Republicans between April 6 and June 9, sliding from 58 to 43 percent.