Trump Addresses Hunter Biden $50K Rent Rumor as 'Greatest' Scam of All Time

Former President Donald Trump is tying Hunter Biden's rumored astronomical rent payments to a larger financial "scam" tied to his father, President Joe Biden.

President Biden has been under fire in recent days by Republicans and Democrats after classified document were discovered at two sites. House Republicans now in the majority have set their sights on multiple investigations into Hunter Biden and other aspects of the Biden administration.

Speculation has ramped up online after President Biden's 2017 tax returns allegedly did not declare $49,910 in monthly rent payments from Hunter Biden.

"Was Joe Biden really paid $50,000 a month by Hunter for a house that's worth comparatively very little. Who actually owns the house?" Trump, who is running for president in 2024, wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. "This is just the beginning of one of the greatest political and money laundering Scams of all time.

"However, don't know wether [sic] or not the Rigged and Corrupt Fake News Media will want to report on it. Probably not, they'd rather report on a 75 year old Trump employee who did not pay tax on the use of a company car or apartment (few people do, never charged before)," Trump added.

His reference to the 75-year-old employee is former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who was sentenced last week to five months in prison for defrauding New York state and New York City by "evading payment of taxes due on $1.76 million in unreported income."

Weisselberg's sentence preceded the announcement of a maximum $1.6 million fine against two Trump Organization entities, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corp., which were found guilty by a jury in December of 17 counts of tax fraud associated with a 15-year scheme.

About 10 documents were reportedly discovered on November 2 at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which led to Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing former Justice Department prosecutor and U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur as special counsel to investigate.

Another batch was discovered in the garage of Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Breitbart reported that Kentucky Representative James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, confirmed that the address on Hunter's driver's license is the same as the residence where the classified documents were discovered.

Biden said Thursday that the second batch of unknown documents were "locked" away.

"People know I take classified documents and classified materials seriously," Biden said. "I also said we are cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department's review."

Newsweek reached out to the White House and Trump campaign officials for comment.