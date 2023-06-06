Trump Asks If Chris Christie Has a 'Psychological Problem With Size'

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie may have a "psychological problem" regarding "size," according to ex-President Donald Trump.

Christie, a former Trump ally who became one of his staunchest Republican critics following the 2020 election, formally announced that he would be challenging Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination during a town hall event in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

The former governor argued that the U.S. was "getting smaller in every way" due to increasingly sharp political divisions during his announcement speech, arguing that the former president had made the country "smaller by dividing us." He also accused Trump of being "obsessed with the mirror."

Trump reacted to Christie's speech in a Truth Social post a short time later, mocking the ex-governor's repeated use of the word "small" and implying that he may have serious issues with "size."

Ex-President Donald Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shake hands on November 20, 2016, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Christie, a former Trump ally, formally announced that he would be challenging Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Drew Angerer/Getty

"How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL?" Trump wrote. "Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about."

Christie was also a candidate in the 2016 GOP primaries, but dropped out and endorsed Trump after failing to gain significant support from Republican voters. Trump predicted on Tuesday that the "failed" ex-governor would suffer a similar fate in 2024.

"Hard to watch, boring, but that's what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire," wrote Trump. "This time, it won't be any different!"

The former president's comment about Christie's supposed "problem with size" is suggestive of repeated attacks on the ex-governor's weight by Trump and his allies.

Trump, who is himself obese, shared to Truth Social in September a photo of an overweight man leaning over a buffet and captioned the image, "Chris Christie at a Roy Rogers at 11 PM in the evening trying to console himself."

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump-aligned Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC, said in a tweeted statement on Tuesday that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the current GOP runner-up in the 2024 race, is "not ready for this moment" before seemingly going after Christie's weight.

Leavitt said that Christie would "waste no time eating DeSantis' lunch," prompting right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro to reply that her comment was "also just applicable to lunch in general"—a remark that she went on to retweet.

Newsweek has reached out via email to the Christie campaign and the office of Trump for comment.