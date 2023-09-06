News

Trump Attacks Ann Coulter as 'Unbearably Crazy'

By
News Donald Trump Ann Coulter Republicans

Former President Donald Trump has denounced conservative commentator Ann Coulter as an "unbearably crazy" pundit.

Trump lashed out at Coulter as a "has been" in a pair of posts to Truth Social on Wednesday. While it was unclear whether the former president's comments on Coulter were in response to anything in particular, she has become one of his fiercest Republican critics since initially backing his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Last month, Coulter referred to Trump as a "giant baby" who "can barely speak English" in comments published by The New York Times. On Wednesday, she offered praise for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—Trump's rival in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination—by claiming that he is the "only" candidate who "will use our military to defend Americans" on Facebook.

Trump's Truth Social posts accused Coulter of becoming "hostile and angry" after he decided against meeting her alleged demands to "be a part of everything" following his 2016 win. The former president explained that he refused Coulter because she "wasn't worth the trouble," while going on to refer to her as a "stone cold loser."

Donald Trump Ann Coulter Unbearably Crazy Republicans
Former President Donald Trump is pictured on the left in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023, while conservative pundit Ann Coulter is shown on the right during an event in New York City on May 17, 2022. Trump attacked Coulter for being "unbearably crazy" on Wednesday. Joe Raedle; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

"Ann Coulter, the washed up political 'pundit' who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very 'nervous' energy," Trump wrote. "Like many others, I just didn't want her around - She wasn't worth the trouble!"

"Page 2: Has been Ann Coulter is a Stone Cold Loser!!!" he added.

Newsweek reached out for comment to Coulter via email and Facebook message on Wednesday.

Coulter, who authored the book In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! in 2016, has in more recent years made comments that have been at least as scathing toward the former president as he was toward her on Wednesday.

In 2021, Coulter called Trump "narcissistic, ridiculous, tacky, vulgar" and "abjectly stupid." Last week, she referred to Trump as "the COVID tyrant" while dismissing his video vowing to "not comply" with any new mask mandates.

Coulter has also called for the former president to be convicted on at least some of the 91 felony criminal charges that he is currently facing. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts and claims to be the victim of political "persecution" and "election interference."

The right-wing pundit suggested, likely jokingly, that part of Trump's punishment following his potential conviction could involve being "forced to build the wall" along the Texas-Mexico border after being "assigned to a prison work gang."

Aside from personal insults, one of Coulter's main criticisms of the former president has been his failure to complete the border wall, which she has said amounts to the former president "directly betraying his base."

