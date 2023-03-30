As Trump Celebrates Bragg Pause, Kirschner Warns 'Accountability Is Coming'

Former President Donald Trump should hold off on celebrating Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's reported plan to temporarily pause his grand jury investigation, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said reports that the grand jury would take most of April off were "disappointing," but "accountability is coming," during the latest episode of his podcast Justice Matters on Wednesday. Kirschner cited a CNN report from earlier in the day that claimed the grand jury would be taking a break starting on April 5, before reconvening later in the month.

The grand jury canceled its closed-door meeting for a second time this week on Wednesday. Trump rejoiced in the recent inactivity in a Truth Social post, claiming that the panel was telling Bragg to "hold on" and refusing to "rubber stamp" a criminal indictment for the former president in the district attorney's investigation of 2016 hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

However, Kirschner suggested that Trump's celebrations could be premature. He raised the possibility that Bragg could be hatching an "overarching plan" for a legal attack on Trump alongside Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Counsel Jack Smith. He noted that Bragg and others could still be working on Trump investigations when the grand jury was on hold.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on November 7, 2022. Trump could soon be facing a "coordinated" barrage of criminal indictments, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner. Drew Angerer

"It could very well be, friends, that Alvin Bragg is coordinating with Fani Willis and that they're both coordinating with Jack Smith, and perhaps other prosecutors from the Department of Justice," Kirschner said. "And they're trying to come up with some kind of an overarching plan that makes the most sense."

"Could Alvin Bragg be taking a pause because Fani Willis is on the eve of indicting Donald Trump?" he continued. "Could they both be taking a pause because they've coordinated with federal prosecutors, with Jack Smith and his team, and maybe a federal indictment is in the offing?"

Kirschner admitted that his "informed speculation" about the reported plan to pause the grand jury could be incorrect, while urging those hoping for Trump's indictment to have "patience." He then referenced the famous Martin Luther King, Jr. quote, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."

"We will have to wait this out," Kirschner said. "Justice is definitely not a sprint. It's not even a marathon. It is a lifelong journey. And all we can do is try to keep, you know, bending that arc of the moral universe in the direction of justice ... I believe accountability is coming."

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung repeated remarks that he had previously given to Newsweek when asked for comment on Kirschner's latest assessment of the former president's legal difficulties.

"Glenn is a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis," Chueng said. "I would expect nothing more from a clout-chasing MSNBC contributor who has been shunned by the legal community at large."