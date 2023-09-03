U.S.

Trump Co-Defendant Jenna Ellis Revels in 'Mugshot Barbie' Moniker

By
U.S. Donald Trump Georgia 2020 Election Barbie

Jenna Ellis, one of the 18 co-defendants accused alongside Donald Trump of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, appears to be reveling in her "Mugshot Barbie" moniker on social media.

The 19 defendants were charged in a 41-count indictment last month that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the result of the Georgia presidential vote which backed President Joe Biden over Trump in the election. It is the fourth criminal case brought against the former president.

Ellis, a former Trump lawyer, pleaded not guilty to violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer on Thursday.

Jenna Ellis mugshot
Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis poses for her booking photo on August 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The attorney has made the official mugshot her profile picture on X, formerly Twitter. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

Trump also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Thursday, which include racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery, false statements and other offenses, and waived arraignment.

Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, where he scowled as he became the first former president to have a mugshot taken.

But in contrast, Ellis wore pink lipstick and smiled widely when her booking photo was taken a day earlier.

Since then, she has made the photo her profile picture on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and other social media accounts.

Ellis on Saturday shared an edited version of the photo, featuring a pink border, pink handcuffs and the words "Mugshot Barbie," on Instagram. "Who did this?" Ellis captioned the image, along with a laughing emoji.

Ellis is crowdfunding to pay her legal fees amid reports that Trump is refusing to pay costs.

"Thank you for your prayers and support as we fight criminalizing the practice of law!" Ellis wrote in her pinned post on X with a link to her page on the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo.

A post shared by instagram

"Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and personal counsel to President Trump, is being targeted and the government is trying to criminalize the practice of law," reads a message to prospective donors on the page, set up by Mike Melito, an attorney Ellis has said is representing her.

"Help her fight back and stand for the truth," it continued.

As of Sunday, Ellis had raised more than $193,000, according to the page.

Ellis was one of several conservatives who echoed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him. It is alleged that those fabrications helped fuel the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump on January 6, 2021.

Newsweek has contacted Ellis' lawyer for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC