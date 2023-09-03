Trump Co-Defendant Jenna Ellis Revels in 'Mugshot Barbie' Moniker

Jenna Ellis, one of the 18 co-defendants accused alongside Donald Trump of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, appears to be reveling in her "Mugshot Barbie" moniker on social media.

The 19 defendants were charged in a 41-count indictment last month that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the result of the Georgia presidential vote which backed President Joe Biden over Trump in the election. It is the fourth criminal case brought against the former president.

Ellis, a former Trump lawyer, pleaded not guilty to violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer on Thursday.

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis poses for her booking photo on August 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The attorney has made the official mugshot her profile picture on X, formerly Twitter. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

Trump also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Thursday, which include racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery, false statements and other offenses, and waived arraignment.

Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, where he scowled as he became the first former president to have a mugshot taken.

But in contrast, Ellis wore pink lipstick and smiled widely when her booking photo was taken a day earlier.

Since then, she has made the photo her profile picture on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and other social media accounts.

Ellis on Saturday shared an edited version of the photo, featuring a pink border, pink handcuffs and the words "Mugshot Barbie," on Instagram. "Who did this?" Ellis captioned the image, along with a laughing emoji.

Ellis is crowdfunding to pay her legal fees amid reports that Trump is refusing to pay costs.

"Thank you for your prayers and support as we fight criminalizing the practice of law!" Ellis wrote in her pinned post on X with a link to her page on the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo.

"Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and personal counsel to President Trump, is being targeted and the government is trying to criminalize the practice of law," reads a message to prospective donors on the page, set up by Mike Melito, an attorney Ellis has said is representing her.

"Help her fight back and stand for the truth," it continued.

As of Sunday, Ellis had raised more than $193,000, according to the page.

Ellis was one of several conservatives who echoed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him. It is alleged that those fabrications helped fuel the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump on January 6, 2021.

Newsweek has contacted Ellis' lawyer for comment via email.