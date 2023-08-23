News

Jenna Ellis Has Strikingly Different Mugshot From Trump Co-Defendants

By
News Donald Trump Republicans Photos

Jenna Ellis, former lawyer for ex-president Donald Trump, smiled for her mugshot after being arrested in Georgia on Wednesday.

The image of Ellis was noticeably different than other mugshots taken of Trump's alleged co-conspirators in Fulton County, with most photographed defendants appearing without any noticeably exuberant expressions.

Aside for Ellis, eight out of 18 Trump co-defendants had been booked at the Fulton County Jail and photographed as of Wednesday. Only former Georgia GOP lawmaker David Shafer joined Ellis in cracking an obvious smile.

Shortly after authorities released the mugshot, Ellis, who was charged with felony racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, shared the photo in a post to her account on X, formerly Twitter.

Jenna Ellis mugshot
Jenna Ellis, former lawyer of ex-President Donald Trump, on Wednesday poses for her booking photo in Atlanta, Georgia. She smiled for her mugshot, which was a noticeable departure from most of the co-defendants' facial expressions in the 2020 election subversion case. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

Ellis, a self-described "servant of Jesus Christ," shared two Bible passages alongside the image—Matthew 5:44, which commands Christians to "love your enemies" and "pray for those who persecute you," and Psalm 32:10-11, which tells the faithful to "rejoice."

Newsweek reached out for comment to Ellis via email on Wednesday night.

The mugshot of Ellis was released by Fulton County authorities alongside images of Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, fellow Trump lawyers involved in the ill-fated effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 win.

As of Wednesday, Ellis had crowdfunded over $120,000 for her legal defense fund after publicly questioning why Trump and a pro-Trump super PAC would not foot the bill.

Trump, the leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has reportedly soured on Ellis over her touting the campaign of rival GOP candidate Ron DeSantis.

Following concerns that Trump's refusal to pay the legal bills of his co-defendants could prompt some to "flip" on him, the former president announced on Wednesday that he would be hosting a $100,000-per-guest fundraiser for Giuliani.

"I am glad to see Trump willing to help raise funds for someone other than himself," Ellis told Newsweek in response. "He should help all his lawyers who served him when he asked. I'm very grateful to everyone across the country who is helping and supporting me against this criminalization of the practice of law."

Trump is expected to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday, when he will be arrested and likely made to pose for a mugshot, which would be his first booking image in four criminal arraignments this year.

The former president is facing 13 felonies in Georgia, with a total of 91 felony counts spread across all of his federal and state indictments. Trump denies any wrongdoing and claims to be the victim of a political "witch hunt" and "election interference."

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicted last week that the ex-president would be "raising money off" his mugshot in Georgia "before he leaves the jail."

After authorities in New York declined to pursue a mugshot of the former president during his first arraignment this year, the Trump campaign sent supporters fundraising emails that featured a fake mugshot of the ex-president.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

