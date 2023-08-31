Trump Co-Defendant Said He Was Charged as 'Negro Wake-Up Call'

Harrison Floyd, one of ex-President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants charged in efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 presidential election, has accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of giving him "a Negro wake-up call."

Floyd was the only person to spend time behind bars as a result of the Georgia indictment, and he repeated the "wake-up call" claim multiple times following his release Wednesday. His use of the phrase generated heated comments on X, formerly Twitter, where some users supported Floyd while others criticized him for bringing race into the charges against him.

A leader of Black Voices for Trump, Floyd was charged by an Atlanta grand jury with violating the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, influencing witnesses, and soliciting false statements and writings. According to the indictment, Floyd attempted to convince Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements about election operations.

Harrison Floyd, leader of Black Voices for Trump, poses for his booking photo on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Floyd, charged in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state, accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of giving him "a Negro wake-up call." Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty

Since Floyd did not have an attorney and did not negotiate terms of bond before turning himself in August 24, he had to remain in jail. He has denied all charges.

Upon his release, Floyd spoke to the press outside the Atlanta courthouse and thanked Willis for the "Negro wake-up call."

"She reminded me that our country and the state of Georgia will not be able to be a righteous nation if we stand on pillars of corruption, racism, lying and cheating," he said.

Newsweek reached out to Willis' office via email on Thursday for comment.

Floyd used the controversial phrase again while appearing on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast and Greg Kelly's Newsmax show.

Bannon asked Floyd if he felt he had been singled out for being a Black person who supports Trump.

"Part of Black culture is always voting Democrat," Floyd said. "I went against the code, if you will, at the highest order. So the district attorney decided she wanted to send me what we call a 'Negro wake-up call.'"

He added, "She dialed the wrong number, 'cause it didn't go through."

Floyd thanked Willis again for the "Negro wake-up call" on Newsmax, before adding that he is "exploring running for Congress this cycle to make sure that people are held accountable."

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of liberal outlet MeidasTouch, posted a clip of Floyd's War Room appearance on X.

Fresh from jail, Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd is asked if he was targeted because he's a black Trump supporter: "Part of black culture is always voting Democrat. I went against the code .. so the DA decided to send me what we call a negro wake-up call." pic.twitter.com/Pm01I1mBdx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 31, 2023

"He just found out that white privilege is not transferable," one person wrote in the comments.

That message prompted a response that read, "Umm ... It's a black democrat DA, bro."

"Lord have mercy ... all the other Black Trump lovers haven't been targeted, maybe it's because you potentially broke the law," wrote another.