Politics

Trump Had 'Constant Fixation' of Trying to Keep Documents: John Bolton

By
Politics Donald Trump John Bolton Indictment National security

Former President Donald Trump had a "constant fixation" on holding onto documents, his ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

Trump is set to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday on 37 counts ranging from willful retention of classified documents to obstruction charges in connection to the Department of Justice's investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.

Federal prosecutors are accusing Trump of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. Trump, however, has maintained his innocence, accusing prosecutors of a politically-motivated investigation.

Bolton, who served as Trump's top security adviser from 2018 to 2019 but has become a staunch critic of the former president, weighed in on the indictment during an appearance on CNN Monday morning, shedding light on how Trump handled sensitive documents while he was president.

President Donald in Georgia State
Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks to the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, on June 10, 2023. John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, said the former president had a "constant fixation" on trying to hold onto classified documents while president. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The former national security adviser said that Trump had a "constant fixation" on trying to hold onto classified documents while also taking a jab at his former boss.

"It's very important, obviously, to give the president all the information he needs to make a decision. Unfortunately, Trump didn't pay too much attention to a lot of what he was given," Bolton said. "But he paid enough attention to it to have a constant fixation on trying to hold on to documents."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

As national security adviser, Bolton would have worked with Trump with secretive documents related to United States security and foreign policy issues. While the contents of many of the documents allegedly in Trump's possession remain unknown, the indictment alleged that Trump once admitted to holding a Department of Defense file about a potential attack against another country.

Read more

Bolton said that his office at the White House was "drowning in classified information," and that he and other advisers managed to "get back" a lot of classified files from the former president.

When pressed on why Trump kept the files, Bolton outlined several possible reasons for his actions. He speculated that Trump may have viewed some of the documents as "souvenirs" from his time in the White House, but that he may have also believed some of the files could be "useful to him later."

Bolton also spoke out against Trump following news of the indictment last week.

"The @GOP should adopt a rule that no one under Federal or state criminal indictment is eligible to be nominated for POTUS. It sets a very low bar that those aspiring to reach the highest office should have no trouble clearing," Bolton tweeted on Friday.

In total, Trump is facing 37 counts. This includes 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents and one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC