News

Trump Has a 'Great Idea' to Replace Hunter Biden's Special Counsel

By
News Donald Trump Hunter Biden Jack Smith Department of Justice

Former President Donald Trump has proposed replacing Special Counsel David Weiss with "deranged" Special Counsel Jack Smith to oversee the federal investigation of Hunter Biden.

Trump suggested the "great idea" in a Truth Social post denouncing Weiss, his own appointee for U.S. attorney, on Friday night. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss to lead the investigation into the son of President Joe Biden earlier in the day, a move that was swiftly criticized by a number of Republicans.

Garland appointed Smith last year to oversee twin investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election outcome. The ex-president has repeatedly attacked Smith since, with the rhetoric ramping up since he was charged with 44 federal felonies.

The former president made the recommendation while once again calling Smith "deranged." Trump also claimed that he did not "pick" Weiss to serve as a U.S. attorney in 2017, insisting that two Democratic senators from Delaware made the selection instead.

Donald Trump Jack Smith David Weiss Biden
Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Friday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump proposed the "great idea" of replacing Special Counsel David Weiss with Special Counsel Jack Smith to oversee the federal investigation of Hunter Biden. Mike Stobe

"David Weiss was picked by the two Democrat Senators from Delaware under 'Blue Slip,'" Trump wrote. "He would not have been picked by me. But I have a great idea. Why don't they use Deranged Jack Smith. Weiss has been investigating Hunter for 4 years, giving him the 'sweetheart' deal of all sweetheart deals."

Newsweek reached out for comment to Smith's office via email on Friday night.

While the appointment of Weiss was favored by Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware under a senatorial tradition known as the "blue-slip" policy, the choice to nominate Weiss ultimately fell to Trump.

At the time, Trump's White House hailed Weiss and seven other U.S. attorney appointees for sharing "the President's vision for 'Making America Safe Again.'"

The "sweetheart" deal mentioned by Trump refers to a plea agreement that was offered to Hunter Biden after Weiss charged him with failure to pay federal income taxes and illegally possessing a firearm.

Biden's deal was rejected last month by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee. The former president on Friday praised Noreika as "brilliant" for seeing "through it all" by rejecting the plea deal.

Read more

Weiss filed a motion on Friday to move the venue of the tax charges against Biden from Delaware to either Washington, D.C., or California, where Biden lived when the alleged crimes took place.

Trump complained about the requested venue change. He argued that he had a "far stronger reason" to request a change of venue for his own coming trial in Washington, D.C., where he has claimed it would be "impossible" for him to get a fair trial.

"A brilliant Judge in Delaware saw through it all," wrote Trump. "Now, I read, the Department of Injustice wants a new Judge and Jurisdiction. But so do I, with far stronger reasons than Hunter & Crooked Joe. MAGA!!!"

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC