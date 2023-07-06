Donald Trump Jr. Speaks Out About Cocaine at the White House

Donald Trump Jr. has hit out at the apparent lack of media interest in the appearance of cocaine at the White House while suggesting it proves a bias against his father.

In a tweet, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump claimed that the media "made a much bigger deal" in detailing how much Diet Coke his father drank while in office than the appearance of the drug in the White House on Sunday, which led to a brief evacuation.

The Secret Service has confirmed that the white power found during a routine inspection on Sunday night was cocaine. The substance was discovered in the West Wing of the White House in a cubby hole where visitors place their cell phones and other belongings before going on a tour, an unnamed source told Reuters.

"For perspective the media made a much bigger deal about my father drinking multiple Diet Cokes a day then they are about actually finding cocaine in the White House which also led to an evacuation," Trump Jr. tweeted. "They're just democrat propagandists at this point… nothing more nothing less."

Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Austin, Texas, on May 14, 2022. The eldest son of the former president has hit out at the apparent lack of media interest in the appearance of cocaine at the White House while suggesting it proves a bias against his father. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump is known to drink several cans of Diet Coke a day.

During his time in the White House, Trump pressed a red call button situated on the desk in the Oval Office whenever he wanted a soda delivered to him or his guests on a silver platter. President Joe Biden removed the so-called "Diet Coke" button when he entered office in January 2021.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's press briefing that the Secret Service will launch an investigation into how the cocaine got into the White House.

Biden and the first lady were not in the White House at the time of the evacuation following the discovery of the drug on Sunday night.

A number of Republican figures have pushed an unsubstantiated claim that the president's son, Hunter Biden, who has a history of drug addiction, could have been responsible for the appearance of the cocaine.

Trump himself suggested that the Bidens had something to do with the discovery of the drug in the White House, despite no evidence suggesting this is the case.

The former president also made the unsubstantiated claim that the cocaine could have belonged to Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading both the classified documents and January 6 federal investigations into Trump.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden. But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn't really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!"

Newsweek has contacted Smith's office and The White House for comment.