Trump Judges 'Deeply Troubled' By Republicans' Congressional Map

A panel of federal judges on Tuesday struck down Alabama's congressional map as a racial gerrymander, writing in their ruling that they were "deeply troubled" that the map violated an order from the United States Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court in June ordered Alabama to redraw its congressional map, siding with civil rights activists who argued the map discriminated against Black voters by diluting their power, setting off a months-long legal battle over how the deeply Republican state should draw their congressional lines for the rest of the decade. The state legislature, led by Republicans, proposed a new map in July that critics said failed to establish a second Black opportunity district.

Three federal judges, two of whom were appointed by former President Donald Trump, knocked down that congressional map in a ruling released on Tuesday.

"We do not take lightly federal intrusion into a process ordinarily reserved for the State Legislature. But we have now said twice that this Voting Rights Act case is not close. And we are deeply troubled that the State enacted a map that the State readily admits does not provide the remedy we said federal law requires," the ruling reads.

Former President Donald Trump dances on stage at the Alabama Republican Party’s 2023 summer meeting in Montgomery, on August 4, 2023. Trump-appointed judges overturned Alabama's congressional map as a gerrymander that violates a Supreme Court order. Julie Bennett/Getty

The ruling was decided by United States District Judges Anna M. Manasco and Terry F. Moorer, both appointed by Trump, as well as by United States Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus, appointed to his post by former President Bill Clinton.

The Supreme Court ordered in June that the congressional map create two districts where Black voters would have the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice in a state where Black voters make up nearly 27 percent of the population, according to U.S. Census data.

The panel wrote that they were "disturbed" that the state legislature "did not even nurture the ambition to provide the required remedy." They appointed a special master to draw a new congressional map for the state.

"We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature — faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district — responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district," the ruling reads.

"The law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. The 2023 Plan plainly fails to do so."

The map proposed by the GOP-led legislature, however, only created one district that would satisfy the requirement, spanning from Birmingham to parts of the Black belt currently represented by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, a Democrat.

A second district had a roughly 42 percent Black population. However, the court noted that racially polarized voting would likely "prevent the election of Black-preferred candidates" in the legislature's proposed map.

"When voting is racially polarized to such a 'high degree' that electoral success in the alleged opportunity district is 'completely out of reach' of a minority community, the district is not an opportunity district," the ruling reads.

Alabama state Representative Chris England told Newsweek on Tuesday that "you didn't have to predict the future to see this coming."

England said that the entire process from the outset was conducted in a manner in which public input was ignored and transparency was limited, up to the last day of the special session when both maps and rules passed simultaneously.

Republican legislators' "intent to not only ignore the court order but continue to discriminate against Black voters in Alabama" was evident, England said, believing it to be part of a larger "strategy of chaos" aimed to outright defy the original rules associated with redistricting with the hope of the case eventually reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

England expects a special master to produce a map relatively quickly with a likely appeal to a higher court to follow.

"Either way the state will likely delay and defy the [federal] court, ultimately try to manipulate this process to get a desired result even though the court has rejected every single argument made in 2021 and again through the legislative session," he said.

The ruling could be a determining factor in which party controls Congress following the 2024 election. A second majority-Black district would be more likely to elect a Democrat to Congress, boosting their odds of winning control of the chamber as they only need to win roughly five seats to win a majority.