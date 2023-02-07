Donald Trump Blasts 'Disgraceful' Lawyer as Bombshell Book Released

Donald Trump has launched a series of attacks against a New York prosecutor on the eve of the lawyer publishing a damning book detailing insider knowledge of a criminal investigation into the former president.

Mark Pomerantz quit as special assistant to the district attorney in February 2022 amid reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would not be seeking an indictment for the former president regarding his business practices.

In a resignation letter published in March 2022, Pomerantz said the DA's office was in "no doubt" that Trump had committed "numerous" felonies such as falsifying financial statements. Pomerantz was one of the top prosecutors working on the investigation into alleged tax fraud by The Trump Organization.

He also claimed that Bragg's predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., who retired in 2021, urged the department to seek an indictment against Trump "as soon as reasonably possible" because of the evidence against the former president.

Pomerantz's book, People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account, was released on Tuesday and has already caused controversy.

Bragg demanded that the book not be published over concerns that it could hinder the Manhattan D.A.'s office ongoing investigations into Trump.

On Friday, the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA) wrote a letter to Bragg stating that Pomerantz could face disbarment and a felony criminal charge if the book is released. In a statement to New York Law Journal, Pomerantz said his book is "legal, ethical, and in the public interest."

While sharing the New York Law Journal article about the letter from the APA on Truth Social, Trump said: "This is disgraceful conduct by Pomerantz, especially since, as always, I've done nothing wrong."

Trump also shared a quote from David LaBahn, president and CEO of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, in his Truth Social post. It reads: "The most likely implication for any lawyer disclosing publicly any materials derived from a grand jury proceeding without a written court order, including witness testimony, is a formal felony criminal charge for violating grand jury secrecy."

Posting again on Truth Social, Trump accused Pomerantz, who previously worked for 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, of wanting to "make money with a Book, but has put himself in great legal jeopardy. I have done nothing wrong!"

Trump also shared another quote from J. Anthony Jordan, president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, accusing Pomerantz of "upending the norms and ethics of prosecutorial conduct." He was potentially violating New York criminal law by writing his book.

In another Truth Social update posted in the early hours on Tuesday morning, Trump suggested the release of Pomerantz's book is another example of the "weaponization" of law enforcement by Democrats.

"Hillary Clinton's lawyer takes a leave of absence from his Democrat law firm, run by Chuck Schumer's brother, to work free of charge in the Manhattan District Attorneys Office, to 'GET TRUMP,' while at the same time illegally writing a book about the fully 'tainted' experience," Trump wrote.

"The Injustice Department, working with the corrupt FBI, also stocks the D.A.'s Office. DISGRACEFUL!!!"

On Friday, excerpts of Pomerantz's book were published by The New York Times in which the lawyer compares how Trump ran his businesses to infamous Mob boss, John Gotti.

"He demanded absolute loyalty and would go after anyone who crossed him. He seemed always to stay one step ahead of the law," Pomerantz writes. "In my career as a lawyer, I had encountered only one other person who touched all of these bases: John Gotti, the head of the Gambino organized crime family."

Trump has previously said that he would sue Pomerantz if his book were published.

Newsweek has contacted Pomerantz for comment.