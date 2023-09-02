U.S.

Trump Poses 'Danger' to Witnesses, Threat Must Be Neutralized: Kirschner

By
U.S. Donald Trump 2020 Election Indictment Georgia

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Friday that Donald Trump is a "danger" to witnesses because of his "cult" following, adding that the threat the former president potentially possesses should be neutralized before he goes to trial.

Last month, Trump was indicted, arrested, and then released on a $200,000 bond over allegations he broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia. Along with his 18 other co-defendants, Trump was charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, among other charges. The former president has strongly denied any wrongdoing in the case, claiming the allegations against him are a "witch hunt" and "election interference."

He has also pleaded not guilty to a series of charges in other indictments related to claims he orchestrated the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House and illegally tried to block Joe Biden's 2020 election victory on a nationwide basis that led to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. No previous U.S. president has ever been charged with a criminal offense.

While speaking to SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah on Friday, Kirschner was asked if Trump is more of a threat to witnesses than other organized crime or RICO cases he has tried.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Friday that Trump is a "danger" to witnesses because of his "cult" following, adding that the threat the former president potentially possesses should be neutralized before trial. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"I have an even graver concern for Donald Trump because his reach is so broad, his followers are so rabid at times and so detached from reality. I'm sorry, this is a cult. And so, yes, I am concerned that the judges have not yet stepped up to address the danger, the ongoing danger, the demonstrated danger of Donald Trump to witnesses, to jurors, to prosecutors, to judges and to their families," Kirschner, a former U.S. attorney and frequent Trump critic, said.

He continued: "I hope at some point the judges realize that Donald Trump is a danger to the community, and he should be detained pending trial because that will begin to neutralize the threat, in part because you'll take his megaphone away. I think we're going to be having that conversation in the months to come."

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Meanwhile, Kirschner also said on Saturday in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, that it is important for cameras to be in the courtroom with Trump because if they aren't, "the defense attorneys for Donald Trump and the others would step to the cameras at the end of every trial day and they would continue to spew their disinformation, their propaganda, and their outright lies."

"While the prosecutors would leave the courtroom every day, and they would say exactly nothing. You know, it is particularly important for the American voters, the victims of Donald Trump's crimes, to be able to see the evidence with our own eyes. Transparency is what we need, so bring in the cameras," he said.

Newsweek has also reached out to multiple legal analysts via email and social media for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC