Trump Reacts to Being Called a 'Loser' by Fox News Analyst

Former President Donald Trump said that Fox News analyst Brit Hume got it "wrong" when the political commentator said on air that "the case can be made that [Trump's] a loser."

Hume appeared on Fox News' Special Report on Wednesday to discuss the current lineup for the 2024 GOP presidential primary, with host Rich Edson. Preliminary polling has largely given Trump a double-digit lead in the race for the GOP nomination, ahead of Republican leaders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Despite the former president's formidable lead, however, critics have argued that Trump's unwavering claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, as well as the GOP's losing streak since Trump became the purported head of the party, could spell trouble for Republicans in 2024. Trump is jockeying for a potential rematch with his 2020 opponent, President Joe Biden, front-runner for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Former President Donald Trump speaks on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. The 2024 GOP presidential primary candidate on Thursday clapped back at Fox News analyst Brit Hume over his remark that “the case can be made that [Trump's] a loser." Chip Somodevilla/Getty

During his appearance, Hume argued that "the case can be made that [Trump's] a loser because since he got elected in 2016, he's compiled a string of them.

"Either he or his supported candidates have lost too many races," Hume added in response to a question from Edson about the Republican Party's losses in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections.

A day after Hume's appearance, Trump took to Truth Social to attack Hume's statements, writing that the commentator "has really gotten it wrong!"

"First of all, he never thought I would win in 2016, & some things never change," the former president wrote. "In 2020 I got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far. Biden didn't get 80 million votes. The Election was Rigged ... [Hume] likes to say I lost, but I didn't, & my Endorsements almost all won!"

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office for further comment via email.

Biden broke the record previously set by former President Barack Obama for most votes cast for a U.S. presidential candidate in 2020, earning over 81.2 million votes in total. Trump earned roughly 74.2 million votes.

The former president and his closest political allies continue to claim that his election loss in 2020 was due to voter fraud, although Trump's accusations have repeatedly been proven to have no factual backing. He is also facing two criminal investigations—one led by the DOJ and another from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office—related to allegations that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump was also blamed by some Republicans for the GOP's disappointing performance in the 2022 midterm elections, in which the party lost the U.S. Senate and earned a small majority in the House of Representatives. In total, the former president endorsed over 250 ahead of November's election, and roughly 82 percent of his backed candidates won their races, according to a report from The New York Times.

However, as the Times noted, many of Trump's endorsees won elections in which they were considered "heavy favorites," and the former president's candidates lost in several of the most competitive races, including Georgia's Senate runoff.

Hume also said during his appearance Wednesday that Trump has not played by "the old rules of politics" but would soon need to change his strategy in order to be successful in 2024.

"He continually talks about how he didn't lose in 2020, which most people believe he did lose," Hume said of the former president.

"Elections are not about the past, they are about the future," he added.

DeSantis sent a warning to his fellow Republicans while on a campaign stop in New Hampshire last month, saying the GOP stood to lose to Biden again if the focus remains on past elections.

"Here's what I know, if this election is about Biden's failures and our vision for the future, we are going to win," DeSantis said. "If it's about relitigating things that happened two, three years ago, we're going to lose."