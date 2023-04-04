Trump Ripped for Delivering 'Low-Energy' Post-Arrest Speech

Former President Donald Trump is facing criticism for delivering a supposedly "low-energy" speech following his New York arraignment on criminal charges.

In a roughly 25-minute address, Trump aired a series of familiar grievances while addressing supporters at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, only hours after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, claiming he is being targeted in a politically motivated "witch hunt" by Democrats. He is the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted on felony charges.

While Trump accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being a "criminal" and lashed out at New York County Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan for "hating" him during the speech, his demeanor stole the spotlight in South Florida.

Political observers, including some of the former president's supporters, criticized him for what they deemed a lackluster performance.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night is shown speaking to his supporters at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump was arraigned on 34 felony counts in New York City earlier in the day and drew criticism for what some called a lackluster post-arrest speech. Alex Wong

"Disappointed in Trump's speech just now," conservative writer Eddie Scarry tweeted. "I admire his ability to see the humor in everything (truly) but this is a moment of grave severity and he treats it like a spitting contest."

Disappointed in Trump’s speech just now. I admire his ability to see the humor in everything (truly) but this is a moment of grave severity and he treats it like a spitting contest. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) April 5, 2023

"Wow," tweeted David Axelrod, ex-adviser to former President Barack Obama. "They were having such a good time and then Trump had to show up and suck the air out of the room with this weird, low-energy screed."

Wow. They were having such a good time and then Trump had to show up and suck the air out of the room with this weird, low- energy screed. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 5, 2023

"Wow bitter Trump is the most pathetic Trump," linguist and lawyer Paula Chertok tweeted. "He's so deflated, his voice is high & quiet, jumping from attack to grievance and back. From Hillary's emails to Hunter's laptop to Biden to "perfect phone call" to calling everyone 'racist'" against him. This is your guy, Republicans?"

Wow bitter Trump is the most pathetic Trump. He's so deflated, his voice is high & quiet, jumping from attack to grievance and back. From Hillary's emails to Hunter's laptop to Biden to "perfect phone call" to calling everyone "racist" against him.



This is your guy, Republicans? pic.twitter.com/cSM7fatG7B — 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) April 5, 2023

"Pretty low energy laundry list speech by Trump trying to invalidate his indictment," columnist Rick Newman tweeted.

Pretty low energy laundry list speech by Trump trying to invalidate his indictment pic.twitter.com/XWDsKSe7kc — Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) April 5, 2023

"Even Trump sounds tired of his old tired lines," tweeted @tiedtiger.

Even Trump sounds tired of his old tired lines — Tadhg Kelly (@tiedtiger) April 5, 2023

"Boring teleprompter speech," Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer tweeted. "Given the unprecedented nature and seriousness of the moment, that's a blown opportunity."

Boring teleprompter speech.



Given the unprecedented nature and seriousness of the moment, that’s a blown opportunity. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 5, 2023

"Trump is like a worn out professional wrestler at ringside insulting and threatening his opponents with the same old script, seeking the applause of his audience who've seen this same tired performance hundreds of times," tweeted author Christopher G. Moore. "Their old champion is done."

Trump is like a worn out professional wrestler at ringside insulting and threatening his opponents with the same old script, seeking the applause of his audience who’ve seen this same tired performance hundreds of times. Their old champion is done. — Christopher G. Moore (@cgmooreauthor) April 5, 2023

"Low energy :( Where's my insane boi," tweeted @ARKloster.

Low energy :(



Where’s my insane boi — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) April 5, 2023

"Not watching it anymore, but word is the Trump speech has devolved into a series of Gregorian chants," sports journalist Ben Estes tweeted.

Not watching it anymore, but word is the Trump speech has devolved into a series of Gregorian chants — Ben Estes (@benestes) April 5, 2023

"Did someone slip Trump some Nyquil?" tweeted @TheJinx_21. "That low-energy speech was disappointing. Maybe he's lost his fastball?"

Did someone slip Trump some Nyquil? That low-energy speech was disappointing. Maybe he's lost his fastball? 🤷‍♂️ — Jinx © (@TheJinx_21) April 5, 2023

Brandon Straka, founder of the pro-Trump "WalkAway" campaign, blamed the supposed energy deficit on the demeanor of the crowd, rather than the former president.

"With audiences like that any speech is going to feel low energy," Straka tweeted.

With audiences like that any speech is going to feel low energy. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) April 5, 2023

Some Trump supporters had a different take on the speech, praising the ex-president for delivering a "tight" response to his recent legal troubles.

"Exactly 25 minute speech. Best I've seen Trump in a while," tweeted talk radio host Michael Berry. "Focused. Tight speech. A tour de force of the Left's attacks on him. Big win for him. I think this will fire up his base."

Exactly 25 minute speech. Best I’ve seen Trump in a while. Focused. Tight speech. A tour de force of the Left’s attacks on him. Big win for him. I think this will fire up his base. — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) April 5, 2023

"Trump's speech was on point," conservative commentator Kambree tweeted. "He was calm and had everyone walk down memory lane to remind them of what he had endured for years. His timing was strategic. Fox News broadcast the entire speech."

Trump's speech was on point. He was calm and had everyone walk down memory lane to remind them of what he had endured for years. His timing was strategic. Fox News broadcast the entire speech. — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 5, 2023

Newsweek has reached out via email to Trump's office for comment.