Trump Says Biden's Speeches Show 'They Pump Him Up' With Cocaine

Former President Donald Trump has claimed that an unnamed "they" are using cocaine to "pump" President Joe Biden up for speeches.

Following the recent revelation that a small amount of cocaine was found during a routine security sweep at the White House, Trump has repeatedly pushed evidence-free theories that the drug was "for" the current president or his son Hunter Biden, who is a recovering cocaine addict.

While the results of a Secret Service investigation have yet to be released, there is no evidence that the Bidens had any connection to the find. Both Joe and Hunter Biden were away on a trip to Camp David at the time the cocaine was found, with the Secret Service conducting White House security searches on a daily basis.

Regardless of a lack of evidence to support his position, Trump claimed that Biden is "a president that's on cocaine" when asked about his recent comments during an interview with right-wing pundit and conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Farmers for Trump campaign on July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The ex-president, who faces dozens of federal felony charges, said that cocaine is being used to energize President Joe Biden for his speeches. Scott Olson/Getty

The former president suggested that the White House cocaine find was only the tip of the iceberg, asserting that Biden's speeches may offer clues that the president is under the influence of the powerful narcotic.

"You know, you watch Joe at the beginning of his speech and he's got a little life," Trump said. "Not much, but he's got a little life. By the end of the speech, he's a disaster. He can't even find his way off the stage. So there's something going on there."

Trump went on to say that he thought that the cocaine was left at the White House for both Joe and Hunter Biden, while stressing that it was just his "opinion."

Root then gushed that "great minds think alike" regarding the Biden speech theory, informing the ex-president that he had also presented a theory that "they probably need to give [Biden] something to juice him up."

"I think they pump him up, absolutely," said Trump. "And we can't have a president that's on cocaine when you're dealing with nuclear weapons and everything else ... It's very dangerous."

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment on Wednesday.

In addition to claiming that the cocaine found at the White House was for Biden, Trump has also suggested that Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose classified documents investigation led to dozens of federal felony charges against the ex-president, may have been involved in the find because he "looks like a crackhead. "

Paradoxically, Trump also said that the special counsel was the right person to investigate the find, maintaining in a Truth Social post on Tuesday that it would take Smith "5 minutes" to determine who left the drug after heading to the White House with "his army of thugs to solve the Cocaine dilemma."

Trump is not the only Republican to baselessly claim that Biden uses cocaine and was responsible for the drug being found at the White House. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch supporter of the ex-president, earlier this week demanded that "the entire Biden family" and "especially Hunter and Joe" submit to drug tests.