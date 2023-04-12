Trump Sues Michael Cohen for Sharing 'Embarrassing' Stories About Him

Former President Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Michael Cohen for more than $500 million.

Cohen, Trump's former attorney, pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign finance law by arranging payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen has since said that Trump ordered him to make those payments.

Trump has denied having affairs with Daniels and McDougal as well as any wrongdoing in relation to hush money payments. He also pleaded not guilty on April 4 on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Those charges came following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in relation to accusations that Trump unlawfully altered records to hide a hush money payment to Daniels.

Fox News wrote that Trump's legal team filed the federal lawsuit against Cohen—which was reportedly more than 30 pages long—in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, arrives at the secure offices of the House Intelligence Committee in the basement of the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol, on March 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Cohen. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The lawsuit alleges Cohen breached his duties as an attorney for Trump by "spreading falsehoods" about the former president that were "likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct in violation of New York Rules of Professional Conduct."

Cohen, according to the suit, also "breached the contractual terms of the confidentiality agreement" he signed as a condition of working for Trump by revealing Trump's confidences and "spreading falsehoods" about Trump "with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends."

The lawsuit states that Cohen did this "through myriad public statements, including the publication of two books, a podcast series, and innumerable mainstream media appearances..."

Trump also contends in the legal filing that he "has suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result" of Cohen's "breaches."

The former president is requesting to be paid "actual, compensatory, incidental and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but expected to substantially exceed $500,000,000."

Newsweek reached out to Cohen's attorney via text message and email, and representatives for Trump via email for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes available.