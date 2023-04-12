U.S.

Trump Sues Michael Cohen for Sharing 'Embarrassing' Stories About Him

By
U.S. Donald Trump Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels Lawsuit

Former President Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Michael Cohen for more than $500 million.

Cohen, Trump's former attorney, pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign finance law by arranging payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen has since said that Trump ordered him to make those payments.

Trump has denied having affairs with Daniels and McDougal as well as any wrongdoing in relation to hush money payments. He also pleaded not guilty on April 4 on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Those charges came following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in relation to accusations that Trump unlawfully altered records to hide a hush money payment to Daniels.

Fox News wrote that Trump's legal team filed the federal lawsuit against Cohen—which was reportedly more than 30 pages long—in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Trump Sues Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, arrives at the secure offices of the House Intelligence Committee in the basement of the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol, on March 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Cohen. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The lawsuit alleges Cohen breached his duties as an attorney for Trump by "spreading falsehoods" about the former president that were "likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct in violation of New York Rules of Professional Conduct."

Cohen, according to the suit, also "breached the contractual terms of the confidentiality agreement" he signed as a condition of working for Trump by revealing Trump's confidences and "spreading falsehoods" about Trump "with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends."

The lawsuit states that Cohen did this "through myriad public statements, including the publication of two books, a podcast series, and innumerable mainstream media appearances..."

Trump also contends in the legal filing that he "has suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result" of Cohen's "breaches."

The former president is requesting to be paid "actual, compensatory, incidental and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but expected to substantially exceed $500,000,000."

Newsweek reached out to Cohen's attorney via text message and email, and representatives for Trump via email for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC