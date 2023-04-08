Michael Cohen Explains Why Trump Indictment Is 'Terrible' for America

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, said on Saturday that while indicting the former president serves "justice and accountability," it is "terrible" for America.

Trump surrendered to the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon and was arraigned on charges related to the investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office into an alleged finance violation committed by Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

The former president, who is now the first president to be indicted in American history, has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to hide a reimbursement made to Cohen, who paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payment was meant to keep Daniels quiet ahead of the 2016 election about an affair she claimed she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied the affair and maintained his innocence throughout the course of the investigation, and even called on his supporters on social media to protest against the probe. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and is set to appear in court in early December as the case moves forward.

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, departs his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 6, 2019, in New York City. Cohen said on Saturday that while indicting the former president serves "justice and accountability," it is "terrible" for America. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, MSNBC host Katie Phang asked Cohen on Saturday during The Katie Phang Show about how it felt to see Trump's arraignment.

"It's interesting because so many people contacted me...saying 'this [Trump's arraignment] must feel great. Finally there is vindication.' That's not how I felt," Cohen said. "I'm glad that accountability is finally at Donald's doorstep, but at the end of the day, it's a very sad day for America in the fact that he's the first president in U.S. history to be indicted, and it's such a terrible look for the United States of America...especially in the eyes of foreigners and in the eyes of our allies. I think it also shows an inherent weakness to our adversaries, so it's a terrible day for America, but it's a good day for justice and accountability."

While investigating the case against Trump, New York prosecutors found that The Trump Organization recorded the reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses. However, companies would be breaking a New York state law if they misclassify the nature of their expenses. Cohen testified before a grand jury for two days and previously pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges after helping with the payment arrangements. Daniels also spoke to New York prosecutors.

Trump and Cohen have been exchanging criticism in recent weeks leading up to the former president's indictment. A day after Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury, Trump called him a "SleazeBag disbarred lawyer" on Truth Social. The former president had been invited to testify before the jury, but declined.

Last month, Cohen said that indicting Trump was necessary because he "needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds if in fact that's the way that the facts play out."

"Plain and simple, this is not about him, this is about holding accountability, truth to power and everything else in between," Cohen said.

While Trump's indictment was praised by others who called for holding the former president accountable, it didn't sit well with MAGA Republicans who continue to be his staunch supporters.

