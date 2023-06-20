Trump Tells Why He Tiptoes Around COVID-19 Vaccine Success

Former President Donald Trump said that he doesn't like to talk about the COVID-19 vaccines, which were first rolled out under his administration.

Trump, who is currently seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said during the second part of his interview with Fox News host Bret Baier that the topic of vaccination "as a Republican, it's not a great thing to talk about."

While Trump has repeatedly touted the effectiveness of Operation Warp Speed (OWS), his administration's program to ramp up the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics in the early months of the pandemic, he told Baier in the segment airing on Tuesday that the topic of vaccines is not one of his go-to talking points during rallies and campaign events.

Newsweek has reached out via email to Trump representatives for comment.

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump, during the second part of an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier airing Tuesday, hinted that being a Republican means he can't tout the COVID-19 vaccines as one of his successes. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Trump administration received praise for its OWS, with many people hailing the program as a success, saying it helped fast-track three vaccines developed during Trump's time in the White House. Despite the commendation, the former president has found himself at odds with his backers over coronavirus vaccines. After Trump first boasted that the program helped save 100 million lives, he was mocked online by his followers. Trump supporters even heckled the MAGA leader in person at events, including an incident during a 2021 tour stop where he was booed after telling the crowd that he received a booster shot. His fans lashed out at him on social media numerous times for expressing support for the divisive jabs.

During the interview, Baier questioned Trump on whether he believed the COVID-19 vaccines worked.

Trump responded that it was an "interesting question," but sidestepped the query, saying: As a Republican, it's not a great thing to talk about because, for some reason, it's just not."

Trump told Baier about a "Democrat friend" who questioned why the former president doesn't use the "incredible job" of getting COVID-19 vaccines approved just months after the pandemic hit the United States as a campaign highlight.

"As you know, I got them done in nine months, and it was supposed to take anywhere from five to 12 years. I broke their a**," Trump said. "And you know who doesn't like me too much? The FDA. Because they were very bureaucratic, and I got it done."

Trump said the "very smart" friend asked him why he never talks about saving millions of people worldwide, to which Trump said: "I really don't want to talk about it because, as a Republican, it's not a great thing to talk about, because for some reason it's just not."

"For some reason," Baier pressed.

"Yeah, for some reason," Trump said. "Because people love the vaccines and people hate the vaccines."