Trump Travels to New York for Arraignment Without Melania

Donald Trump arrived in New York City on Monday for his arraignment on criminal charges after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

He flew in without his wife, Melania. His son Eric accompanied him, along with several aides.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty at Tuesday afternoon's arraignment, and a gag order against him may be issued by the judge.

Melania reportedly accompanied Donald to dinner after the news of the indictment broke last Thursday. Despite her support, she has not posted on social media since the news.

Donald Trump arrived at New York City's LaGuardia Airport on Monday afternoon, and a video showed him getting off the plane alone on the day before his arraignment.

A tweet by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, said several aides—including Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, Jason Miller and Steven Cheung—and Trump's son Eric accompanied the former president on the plane. But Trump's wife, Melania, and his other children did not appear to be among them.

Trump said to be traveling to NYC with a series of aides, including Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, Jason Miller, Steven Cheung and head of operations Justin Caporale. Overhead helicopters watching Trump's motorcade head to the Palm Beach airport. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 3, 2023

A video tweeted by CBS News showed the former president disembarking the plane and getting into a black vehicle. "Notably, there are no waves, no crowd to greet him, so a different type of scenario than the former president is accustomed to," an off-screen broadcaster commented over the video. "A more solemn one," another added.

Former President Donald Trump has disembarked his plane at New York City's LaGuardia Airport in advance of his arraignment following last week's indictment. https://t.co/VEHLBT5LQe pic.twitter.com/fwcDrCv2RA — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2023

Last week, Trump became the first former or current president in U.S. history to face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him in connection with an alleged payment made to silence former adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump denies any wrongdoing in the case, including Daniel's claim that they had an affair. Because the indictment is sealed, the specific charges aren't known yet.

It is unclear if Melania will be attending Tuesday's arraignment, which is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. The former president is expected to plead not guilty. Legal experts are speculating that the judge may issue a gag order against Trump during the hearing.

Whether she appears or not in the courtroom, Melania Trump has been described as "supportive" of her husband, according to a story in the New York Post. She accompanied him to dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday night after news of the indictment broke.

Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan's Trump Tower on Monday, a day before his arraignment Tuesday on criminal charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty

Still, rumors about Melania's support for her husband have swirled since the hush money allegations surfaced. In March, Newsweek reported that Trump biographer Tim O'Brien said the former president authorized the $130,000 payment to Daniels because of concerns about his marriage.

"I think he was also worried about his marriage getting blown up," O'Brien said in an interview with MSNBC. "Donald Trump has a long history of cheating on his wives, and I think he was probably more afraid at that point of Melania Trump than he was of the electorate, so he had a motivation to try and get this out of the way."

Since the indictment news, Melania has not posted on social media, according to Slate.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump campaign spokesperson by email for comment.