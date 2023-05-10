Trump Trial Verdict Could Open the Floodgates to More Lawsuits Against Him

Former President Donald Trump is at risk of more lawsuits being filed against him after a New York jury ruled that the former president sexually abused E. Jean Carroll nearly 30 years ago, legal experts have told Newsweek.

A jury in the civil case Tuesday found that Trump was liable for sexually abusing the former Elle columnist in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s, then defamed her character while denying the incident took place.

The jury did not find Trump liable for accusations he had raped Carroll, but ruled that Trump must pay her a total of $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages over sexual battery and defamation claims.

The decision means that Trump has been found legally responsible for a sexual assault for the first time. More than a dozen women have publicly accused the former president of similar behavior since 2016. Two—journalist Natasha Stoynoff and retired stockbroker Jessica Leeds—testified under oath that Trump sexually assaulted them during Carroll's civil trial, but have not filed their own claims.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 27, 2023. Trump could face further lawsuits after a jury found the former president liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump denies the accusations from all three women. Following the jury's ruling Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social that the verdict was a "disgrace" and the "continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all-time." Trump's legal team have said they plan on appealing the decision.

Carroll filed her sexual battery lawsuit against Trump while taking advantage of New York's Adult Survivors Act. The law, which came into effect on November 24, 2022, gives alleged adult sexual assault victims one year to bring lawsuits, even if the statute of limitations has expired.

The ASA law meant that Carroll was still able to seek damages from Trump over the assault, believed to have taken place around 1995 or 1996, but Trump cannot be criminally prosecuted as the limitations have passed.

Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said that following Carroll's success in her civil case against Trump, more women could now come forward with similar suits against the former president.

"Liberal states like California and New York have opened the civil statute of limitations for sexual assault, which is why this case could be brought. Trump lived in New York for quite some time, so this could surely encourage other women to come forward with their own sexual assault lawsuits against him," Rahmani told Newsweek.

Attorney Jamie White, who previously worked with the sexual abuse victims of former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, also believe more women could file claims against Trump in the wake of Carroll's sexual battery claim victory.

"New York opened a window for previously time-barred claims that allowed Mr. Trump to be sued by Ms. Carroll. As these legal trends continue from state to state, it is possible that other women may see an opportunity to seek justice against Mr. Trump," White told Newsweek.

"At least in public reporting, there are multiple other women who have logged complaints," he said.

During cross-examination, Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina questioned Carroll's version of events, including asking why she didn't scream for help while the attack was taking place and then waited several years to come forward with the allegations.

"I was in too much of a panic to scream, I was fighting," Carroll said during her testimony. "One of the reasons why women don't come forward is they are asked 'Why didn't you scream.' It keeps women silent."

Carroll testified that she remained silent about the assault for years over fears Trump would retaliate. She also described feeling ashamed about the abuse, and was worried people would suggest she was responsible for being attacked.

A psychologist testifying on Carroll's behalf said that it was common for rape victims not to report the incident, or blame themselves for the assault.

During the civil trial, the jury heard the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump can be heard boasting about grabbing women "by the p****," which was released just ahead of the 2016 election.

In a statement after the jury ruled in her favor, Carroll said: "Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed."

Trump's team accused Carroll of filing her suits against the former president for political reasons.

"We have allowed false and totally made-up claims from troubled individuals to interfere with our elections, doing great damage," a Trump spokesperson told Newsweek. "Make no mistake, this entire bogus case is a political endeavor targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected president of the United States."