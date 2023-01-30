Donald Trump Says He Trusts Putin More Than U.S. Intelligence 'Lowlifes'

Donald Trump has suggested he trusts Russian president Vladimir Putin more than the "lowlifes" who work in U.S. intelligence.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president referenced comments he gave after meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018 when he said that he didn't "see any reason" why Russia would have meddled in the 2016 election, despite what the FBI stated.

Trump once again suggested he trusts Putin over U.S. intelligence while sharing an a article about former FBI official Charles McGonigal, a leading figure in the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

McGonigal was recently arrested on suspicion of working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

"Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our 'Intelligence' lowlifes," Trump said in the Truth Social post.

"My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people in the form of James Comey, McCabe (whose wife was being helped out by Crooked Hillary while Crooked was under investigation!), Brennan, Peter Strzok (whose wife is at the SEC) & his lover, Lisa Page.

"Now add McGonigal & other slime to the list. Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?"

